Sean 'Diddy' Combs has reportedly been placed in solitary confinement after an alleged fight with another inmate inside FCI Fort Dix, adding fresh uncertainty to his already troubled prison sentence.

The incident reportedly happened this week at the low-security federal prison in New Jersey, where Combs is serving his sentence. According to reports, the confrontation began after another inmate allegedly 'dissed' Combs, leading to pushing, punches and a brief scuffle before prison staff separated the two men. The report claimed Combs 'held his own' during the altercation before being sent to solitary confinement.

Entertainment insider Loren LoRosa also posted on X that she had heard Combs was 'in the hole in Fort Dix' after allegedly beating up another inmate.

I’m hearing Diddys in the hole in fort dix



He allegedly beat a man up .. bad



The phone call I got was “diddy choked a man out”



And that diddy is now in solitary confinement for possibly 30 days.



I was told this happened a little after 4pm est. yesterday July 23, 2026



I… pic.twitter.com/CvKg3YqdZc — BROWN GIRL GRINDING⭐️ (@LorenLorosa) July 24, 2026

'The phone call I got was 'Diddy choked a man out,'' she wrote, adding that she was told the incident happened shortly after 4pm EST on 23 July. LoRosa said Combs' representatives were trying to confirm what had happened, but 'did not dispute' her call to them.

Prison Officials Decline to Discuss Discipline

The exact details remain unclear, including whether Combs is still in solitary confinement. A Federal Bureau of Prisons representative said that the agency 'does not comment on the conditions of confinement, disciplinary matters, or other information regarding individual inmates due to privacy, safety, and security concerns.'

A separate statement cited by reports said officials were not able to disclose internal information about any inmate in custody. That leaves the alleged fight in a familiar grey area: widely reported, but not officially confirmed by prison authorities.

Could It Affect Diddy's Release Date?

Combs is currently projected to be released from FCI Fort Dix on 23 February 2028, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons inmate database. That date assumes he continues earning credit toward early release.

If prison officials determine that Combs violated rules during the alleged fight, he could face disciplinary consequences. Those could include loss of privileges, continued segregation or an impact on good-conduct credits. For now, however, no public disciplinary finding has been released.

Why Diddy Is at Fort Dix

Combs was sentenced in October 2025 to 50 months in federal prison after being convicted under the Mann Act for transporting people across state lines for sexual encounters. AP reported that the sentence amounted to four years and two months.

His trial ended with a split verdict. Jurors convicted him on two prostitution-related counts but acquitted him of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges, which could have carried a much longer prison term.

His lawyers had pushed for Fort Dix because of its drug treatment programme and proximity to his family. The facility is located on the grounds of Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey.

The alleged fight follows recent footage showing Combs taking a walk inside Fort Dix, offering one of the first public glimpses of his life in federal custody. It also comes as Combs continues to make headlines outside prison. He recently sold his waterfront Star Island estate in Miami for a reported $55 million, a major gain over the $35 million (£26.26 million) he paid in 2021.

But the latest report shifts attention back to his daily reality behind bars. If confirmed, the Fort Dix incident would mark one of the most serious prison controversies involving Combs since he began serving his federal sentence.