After months away from group activities, KATSEYE member Manon Bannerman has become the subject of renewed comeback speculation following the circulation of a viral TikTok post and growing discussion among fans online.

The trend has prompted questions about whether the singer could be preparing to return to the global girl group, although HYBE and Geffen Records have not announced any change to her current status.

Hiatus Began Earlier This Year

According to Teen Vogue, Manon stepped back from KATSEYE activities in February after HYBE and Geffen announced that she would be taking a temporary hiatus to focus on her health and well-being. At the time, the labels said group activities would continue while she prioritized her recovery.

The announcement marked the first official member hiatus since KATSEYE debuted in 2024. Following the news, Manon reassured supporters through fan communications, thanking them for their support while emphasizing that she was doing well.

Since then, KATSEYE has continued promotions and public appearances as a five-member act, while fans closely monitored any developments related to Manon's future with the group.

Viral TikTok Sparks New Speculation

Interest in Manon's status resurfaced after a TikTok post began attracting attention among KATSEYE fans. The post fueled renewed discussion about a possible return and led some supporters to speculate that she could be preparing to rejoin upcoming group activities.

The discussion quickly spread across fan communities, with users sharing interpretations of recent group-related content. However, no official statement from KATSEYE, HYBE, or Geffen has indicated a change in her hiatus status.

TikTok Posts Fuel Return Rumors

The latest wave of speculation appears to have been driven by a TikTok account using Manon Bannerman's name, which posted several videos that fans interpreted as possible hints about a return.

Among the posts were captions such as, 'how we all walking when i come back maybe?', 'the big question am i back?', and 'and can't wait to perform with you girls again.' The clips circulated widely, prompting debate over whether they were teasing a comeback or simply fan-made content.

The posts sparked divided reactions, with some expressing excitement over a possible return and others urging caution, noting that the account has not been confirmed as official and no announcement has been made regarding her hiatus.

Group Members Have Addressed Rumors

The speculation comes weeks after KATSEYE member Lara Raj addressed ongoing rumors about Manon's absence during a livestream in May.

Lara urged fans not to believe unverified narratives circulating online and referenced all six members when speaking about the group, comments that many interpreted as a sign that Manon remains part of KATSEYE.

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Her remarks were among the clearest public responses from a group member, though she did not provide details about when Manon might return to activities.

No Official Return Confirmed

HYBE and Geffen have not issued any new statement regarding Manon Bannerman's hiatus. Neither company has announced a comeback schedule, return timeline, or participation in future promotions.

KATSEYE continues to be officially recognized as a six-member group, with Manon still listed across group materials and profiles.

As of now, no return timeline has been announced.