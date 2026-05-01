Online sleuths are brewing up different theories after spotting a short temporary update on Taylor Swift's official website on Thursday, 30 April. Some spotted a clock counting down, an update that lasted for only 10 minutes.

Digging deeper, some recognised the background which showed cartoon-like clouds that were similar to the ones seen in Toy Story.

Hence, most are now speculating that Swift may be in some kind of collaboration with the beloved franchise. The timing of the post is also dubious since Toy Story 5 is set to come out on 19 June. Some suggest that the multi-awarded artist may have a song for the soundtrack of the Pixar Animation Studios film.

🚨| NEW COUNTDOWN ON TAYLOR'S WEBSITE ☁️ pic.twitter.com/bvSDzEhfYK — Taylor Swift Updates 💎 (@swifferupdates) April 30, 2026

TAYLOR DOING A SINGLE FOR TOY STORY 5 I KNOW THATS RIGHT pic.twitter.com/pyKyjUt14O — Kuba Swift (@kubaswift) April 30, 2026

The release date of Toy Story 5, 19 June, is not the only Easter egg some have noticed. That date also marks the 20th anniversary of the pop icon's debut single, Tim McGraw, which was originally released on 19 June 2006.

Swift-Toy Story Collaboration Unknown

Although the timing and the design of that site update remains a mystery, the only ones who can probably shed light would be Swift or anyone from her end. As of this writing, there is no official word or explanation behind that mysterious countdown clock, USA Today reported.

Read more Taylor Swift Countdown Sparks 'Toy Story 5' Soundtrack Debate: Did Fans Misread the Clues or Is a Surprise Announcement Near? Taylor Swift Countdown Sparks 'Toy Story 5' Soundtrack Debate: Did Fans Misread the Clues or Is a Surprise Announcement Near?

However, most believe that there is a collaboration and the whole thing was a tease. Swift is no stranger to writing and recording songs for major projects and the 36-year-old has plenty to show. This includes songs such as:

Crazier –Hannah Montana: The Movie Today Was a Fairytale – Valentine's Day Safe & Sound and Eyes Open – The Hunger Games I Don't Wanna Live Forever – Fifty Shades Darker Beautiful Ghosts – Cats Carolina – Where the Crawdads Sing

So if Swift is releasing a single for Toy Story 5, it may hardly come as a surprise. She has done it before so she can certainly come up with another one again. And if that is the case, Toy Story 5 is arguably a highly-anticipated instalment that everyone will look forward to.

Fashion Clues and Easter Eggs Intensify Fan Speculation

Before the mysterious countdown clock, Swift appeared to have been dropping hints before that. One of them was getting spotted in New York City wearing a blue and white striped dress, the Cosmopolitan reported.

Connecting that dress with the design of the countdown clock, there is no doubt that Swift could be hinting at her having something to do with Toy Story 5. Moreover, she carried a yellow bag with that blue and white dress, easily representing the significant colors most would see on the Toy Story 5 poster.

Going back to her New York sighting, Swift also had an opal ring on with a matching bracelet. For the benefit of those who may not know, opal is the birthstone of her fiancé, Travis Kelce. Swift admitted she was enamoured by the stone since it represents her soon-to-be husband.

'Opal can be man-made just like diamonds, and so, Travis' birthstone is an opal. I've always fixated on that, [and] I've always loved that stone,' Swift said to US Weekly.

Swift and Kelce are scheduled to tie the knot on 3 July. Since announcing her engagement in August 2025, the pop queen has kept a low profile to plan for her wedding and spend quality time with Travis.

That was until the shady countdown clock that has now gotten most thinking. Is something big going down on 19 June? Swifties appear to think so.