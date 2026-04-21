Taylor Swift's fans are conflicted over Blake Lively publicly praising Justin Bieber's return to the stage at Coachella 2026, with some suggesting she and her friend have 'grown apart' amid the Justin Baldoni legal feud.

Swift and Bieber's tension is usually traced back to their long-running connection with music manager Scooter Braun, who acquired the rights to Swift's early music catalogue in 2019 through a deal with Big Machine Records. Swift publicly criticised the sale, saying she was not given a fair chance to buy her masters, while Braun defended the purchase as a standard business move.

Bieber, who was managed by Braun early in his career, posted a message at the time supporting him, which included a photo of Bieber alongside Braun and Kanye West, saying Swift should reconsider her reaction. The post was later seen as inflaming the situation, especially given Swift's separate and highly public fallout with West dating back to the 2009 VMAs incident and later disputes over the song 'Famous.'

Bieber later apologised and said he regretted the post, and over time both he and Swift have not publicly escalated the issue further. However, it remains a reference point in discussions about the Braun–Swift dispute.

Blake Lively on Justin Bieber's Coachella Set

Lively reshared commentary from a user named Django Degree, who described Bieber as a 'living embodiment of The Truman Show,' referencing the 1998 film starring Jim Carrey about a man unknowingly living his entire life as part of a televised production.

Blake Lively defending Justin Bieber’s coachella performance is crazy 😭😭 How are you friends with Taylor Swift and still supporting the man who sided with Scooter Braun and Kanye to bully her? pic.twitter.com/Et8Tx4uUJO — . (@selovelenaa) April 20, 2026

The original post drew a comparison between Bieber's rise to fame and the pressures of growing up in the public eye. It suggested that audiences have followed his life from childhood into adulthood, often treating personal struggles as entertainment rather than private experiences.

The post also argued that public attention can become harmful when it turns into constant scrutiny, especially for young performers who grow up within the entertainment industry. It described fame as something that can reshape a person's identity over time, particularly when every stage of their life is observed and debated publicly.

Lively appeared to agree with that sentiment when she reshared it, adding her own message about how people respond to celebrities. She wrote that many individuals are 'hurt and never come back to themselves,' and suggested that public reflection often comes too late, after damage has already been done.

She also wrote that audiences can treat 'someone's most painful days as entertainment,' adding that this pattern still continues today.

Lively and Swift Friendship Rumours Circulate

The rumour of a fallout between Lively and Swift has been linked mainly to the legal dispute involving Baldoni and the film It Ends With Us.

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Swift's name entered the discussion because she has been publicly close to Lively for years and is also believed to have had some involvement in the film's creative circle, particularly around music licensing and personal friendship ties. Reports and online speculation suggested Baldoni referenced Swift in parts of the dispute, which pulled her into the conversation even though she is not a central party to the legal case.

The 'feud' rumours began circulating after it was suggested that Swift and Lively had become distant during the fallout from production issues, with fans pointing to a lack of recent public appearances together and changes in their online interactions.

now why is taylor in this? we support blake against justin baldoni but clearly it looks like her and blake, at least, grew apart — ver. (@cryeyesviolet_) April 20, 2026

With her praise of Bieber's Coachella performance, some see it as a subtle hint that the two women may be less publicly aligned than before. However, there is no confirmed public statement from either Swift or Lively indicating they are no longer speaking.