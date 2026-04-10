Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are now expected to tie the knot on 3 July 2026, in New York City, according to multiple reports, with save-the-dates already sent to guests under strict confidentiality.

The update lands just days after widespread speculation pointed to a 13 June ceremony in Rhode Island, a claim that was publicly shut down. The shift not only locks in a new timeline but also signals a larger, more controlled event, with insiders describing a venue designed to accommodate a significantly expanded guest list.

From Rhode Island Rumours to NYC Reality

For weeks, 13 June had been treated as the likely date, largely because of Swift's well-known connection to the number 13 and the proximity to her Watch Hill home. That theory unravelled quickly when the Ocean House's wedding planner publicly clarified that Swift was not booked for that weekend.

Within days, a different picture emerged. Reports confirmed the couple had pivoted to New York City, a move that changes both the scale and tone of the event. Instead of a coastal, more intimate ceremony, the wedding is now expected to take place in a larger, more private setting, possibly a museum or arena-style space.

The decision also aligns with Swift's deep ties to the city, where she owns property in Tribeca and has spent long stretches of time in recent years.

Why July 3 Makes Sense

The new date answers more practical questions than symbolic ones. The 3rd of July sits just ahead of Fourth of July celebrations, a holiday Swift has long embraced. Her past 'Taymerica' parties — once a staple of her Rhode Island summers — turned the weekend into a signature part of her public image.

There are also logistical advantages. The early July timing gives Travis Kelce a buffer before NFL training camp begins, while allowing for a larger guest list without the constraints of a smaller venue.

Unlike the 13 June speculation, which fuelled detailed fan theories, the 3 July date has been met with a more straightforward reaction because it fits.

Privacy Is Tighter This Time

One of the clearest differences in the updated plans is the level of control. Guests were reportedly asked to sign NDAs along with their save-the-dates, underscoring how closely the couple is managing details.

So far, there has been no confirmation of a venue, wedding party, or full guest list. Earlier speculation suggested a high-profile crowd, potentially well over 100 attendees, but those details remain tightly held.

Even those close to the couple have avoided specifics, reinforcing how deliberately information is being limited this time around.

How Swifties Are Reacting

The shift from 13 June to 3 July has reset the conversation among fans. The earlier date sparked waves of '13'-based theories tied to Swift's career and personal milestones. That level of decoding hasn't followed the new date, at least not yet.

Instead, the reaction has been more immediate and practical. Many fans see the Fourth of July connection as on-brand, while the New York setting has been widely described as a natural fit for the couple's current lifestyle.

Meanwhile, neither Swift nor Kelce has publicly confirmed the wedding date or location. Still, the consistency across multiple reports, combined with the earlier Rhode Island debunking, has given the 3 July timeline weight.