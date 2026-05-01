David and Victoria Beckham are said to be making an 'utterly desperate' offer to repair their fractured relationship with eldest son Brooklyn Beckham in London and the US this spring, after the 27-year-old shared a photo on 25 April of himself and wife Nicola Peltz posing with crystals on Instagram.

The image, which quickly drew attention from fans, has been seized on by the couple as a potential sign that the rift might finally be easing, according to sources quoted in the National Enquirer.

Reports of tension between David and Victoria, and between Brooklyn and Nicola, have lingered for months, oscillating between public denials and private briefings.

The feud has never been fully explained on the record, but speculation has circled everything from wedding arrangements to clashing personalities and competing family loyalties. Into that fog of half-answers dropped Brooklyn's latest post: a serene image of the younger couple surrounded by gleaming crystals, accompanied by little explanation but read by some close to the Beckhams as a coded olive branch.

Victoria Beckham is boosting Cruz's girlfriend Jackie Apostel's influencer career as she promotes Gap collection and builds up 'Brand Beckham' reveals MOLLY CLAYTON https://t.co/21OvKe0pUX — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) April 30, 2026

David And Victoria Beckham Pin Hopes On Crystals

Victoria, the former Spice Girl turned fashion designer, has long been open about her belief in the healing properties of crystals. She once told her Instagram followers that she carries them with her at all times and has previously offered complimentary crystal readings at her London store. According to the Enquirer's source, she views Brooklyn's and Nicola's crystal-filled photo as more than a lifestyle flourish.

'Victoria is seeing this as a major positive,' the insider claimed, describing how she had shared her enthusiasm for crystals with Brooklyn when he was younger. If the couple are now embracing similar rituals, she is reportedly choosing to read it as a deliberate signal back home, a hint that they are at least open to some kind of reconnection, or that they remember the family language she taught them.

David and Victoria are 'absolutely desperate to patch things up' with Brooklyn and Nicola, who is 31. The retired England football captain is said to be 'crossing his fingers and toes' that the crystal post marks a step towards rapprochement rather than a passive-aggressive flourish designed to needle his side of the family. Again, this characterisation comes entirely from unnamed sources; the Beckhams themselves have not publicly confirmed any of these interpretations.

What is clear, though, is that the couple are leaning hard into the spiritual framework that Victoria trusts. One insider told the Enquirer that David and Victoria have been 'hunkered down, meditating and praying together, hoping to will peace over the finishing line.' It is not the sort of routine you typically associate with a footballing icon once famed for set pieces, or with a designer whose life is usually chronicled in runway shots and front-row appearances. It does, however, fit the impression of parents quietly throwing every possible tactic at a problem that refuses to budge.

The Beckhams' 'Whatever It Takes' Offer To Brooklyn Beckham

Behind the scenes, the spiritual push has apparently been accompanied by a far more conventional strategy. Earlier in April, the National Enquirer reported that David and Victoria had offered to meet Brooklyn and Nicola on almost any terms they chose. One source outlined a long list of proposed formats, including sessions with a lawyer, a therapist, a mediator, or even Nicola's parents and siblings. The message, at least as the source tells it, is blunt.

Read more Beckham Family Crisis: 'Terrified' David and Victoria Beg Estranged Son Brooklyn For Forgiveness Beckham Family Crisis: 'Terrified' David and Victoria Beg Estranged Son Brooklyn For Forgiveness

'Whatever it takes to repair the relationship' is how the offer has been framed. That is a revealing choice of phrase. It makes the Beckhams look flexible and conciliatory, perhaps even a little humbled, but it also underscores how entrenched the divide appears to have become. Families do not usually reach for mediators unless more straightforward conversations have already failed.

None of this has been confirmed by the principals involved. Brooklyn and Nicola have not publicly commented on any estrangement, beyond the usual social-media performance of coupledom. David and Victoria, who are experienced enough with public scrutiny to know how little control they really have over the narrative, have likewise stopped short of spelling out what has gone wrong. That leaves the field to anonymous confidants, who may be accurate, exaggerated or simply partial to one side.

🗣️ Victoria Beckham: "My family was working class."



🗣️David Beckham: "What car did your dad drive you to school in? Be honest."



🗣️ Victoria: "A 1980 model Rolls-Royce."



🗣️ David: "Thank you." 😭 pic.twitter.com/GYMYsD1eDd — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Footballtweet) April 21, 2026

Still, the portrait that emerges is striking: two global celebrities, with all their money and influence, reduced to hoping that crystals, meditation and the presence of third parties might coax their son back into the fold. If the insider accounts are even half right, the Beckhams are clinging to what one source called 'any ray of hope they possibly can.'