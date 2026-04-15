Lena Dunham's long-awaited memoir has dropped directly into the middle of wedding season, and Taylor Swift fans are already doing the maths.

Dunham's book Famesick, published 14 April 2026 via Penguin Random House, revisits her five-year relationship with producer Jack Antonoff and references a 'teen pop star' whose closeness with Antonoff left Dunham unsettled before their 2017 split. The timing could not be more charged. Swift and her fiancé, NFL star Travis Kelce, are reportedly planning a summer wedding, with save-the-dates allegedly circulated for a 3 July 2026 ceremony in New York.

Antonoff, one of Swift's closest friends and most trusted collaborators, is widely expected to be among the first names on the guest list. Now fans are asking a very obvious follow-up question: will Lorde be there too?

What Famesick Says About Antonoff and the 'Teen Pop Star'

Dunham does not name Lorde anywhere in the book. That distinction matters and should be stated upfront. What she does write is that, as her relationship with Antonoff deteriorated, he began spending a great deal of time with an unnamed 'teen pop star.'

In an extract reported by Variety, Dunham describes returning home from a bone density test to find the young woman 'sprawled across our sectional couch, weeping into Jack's lap as he told her that "your teens are for experimenting" in a tone so comforting, it almost brought tears to my eyes. It had been so long since he'd spoken to me with that kind of expansive generosity.'

She also acknowledges in the memoir that she was not oblivious to internet speculation. 'I wasn't paying attention, but the Internet sure was, and they made some pretty amazing PowerPoints on the issue,' Dunham wrote, according to Elite Daily. 'So convincing they had me rethinking events that I myself had been present for.'

Lena Dunham seems to refer to Jack Antonoff and Lorde’s working relationship in her new memoir.



Dunham claims that Antonoff stayed “locked in a room with a teen pop star whose needs seemed as massive and complex as my own, and who called me ‘Aunt Lena’ when I hobbled into the… pic.twitter.com/fKHgBruxy8 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 14, 2026

She even admits she messaged the PowerPoint's creator at one point, though the exchange went nowhere useful. Dunham also writes that she had 'never stopped flirting' herself, and describes herself as 'an adulteress' in her account of what happened near the end of their relationship, stating she cheated with a childhood ex named Nick.

The broader portrait Dunham paints is of two people who had stopped functioning as a couple well before the formal split. The Hollywood Reporter, which received an advance copy of the book, noted that Dunham writes about Antonoff turning up two hours late to the hospital after her hysterectomy, flushing her pain medication down the toilet in anger, and the pair attending couples therapy with a mutual commitment to stay together despite having 'almost nothing that they enjoyed doing together besides talking shit about the occasional third party.'

The PowerPoint That Started It All

The 'pretty amazing PowerPoints' Dunham references in Famesick have a very specific origin. In April 2018, a 26-year-old media strategist named Hillary Dale Benton, posting under the handle @buzzkillary, created a slide deck titled 'Lorde and Jack Antonoff: An Emotionally Broken Journey.'

As Refinery29 reported at the time, Benton had been growing suspicious of the pair's dynamic ahead of Lorde's concert in New Jersey and decided the only reasonable response was a 27-slide presentation with appendices.

Voltou a viralizar, dessa vez no TikTok, o famoso PowerPoint feito por um fã onde o mesmo tenta provar (em 29 slides) que a Lorde e o Jack Antonoff namoraram 😭 pic.twitter.com/7RUZ8kNgA8 — Lorde Updates 🧬⛓️ (@LordeUpdatesBR) January 4, 2021

The central argument of the PowerPoint was that Melodrama, Lorde's 2017 second album which Antonoff co-produced, was not about her ex-boyfriend James Lowe as publicly stated, but about an alleged situationship with Antonoff that developed while Dunham was away campaigning for Hillary Clinton. Benton cited song lyrics, interview quotes, and social media activity to build her case.

The slide that arguably did the most damage was the one analysing Lorde's Barclays Center show in Brooklyn in April 2018, where Antonoff joined her on stage, the two sat cross-legged passing the microphone, and Lorde reportedly told him, 'The second I see you in a professional context like this, I turn into a fucking child.'

The presentation exploded across Facebook's 'Who Weekly' group, migrated to Twitter, and was covered by Mashable and The Daily Dot within days. Both Antonoff and Lorde responded publicly. In January 2018, Antonoff had already written on X: 'Normally I would never address rumors but I resent having the most important friendships and working relationships in my life reduced to dumb hetero normative gossip.'

Lorde followed in February 2018 on Instagram Live: 'Guys... Jack and I are not dating, for the last time. I love him, he's awesome. But we're not dating! Please!' In a 2021 New York Times interview, Lorde elaborated further, saying: 'He's like a partner to me. We're in a relationship. It's not a romantic relationship, but we've been in it for seven years, and it's a really unique thing.'

Taylor's Wedding, the Guest List, and Where This All Gets Complicated

Swift and Kelce announced their engagement on 26 August 2025 via a joint Instagram post captioned 'Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.' Wedding speculation has churned ever since. The most recent report indicated save-the-dates had been sent out for a Friday, 3 July 2026 ceremony in New York City, shifting from earlier reports of a June wedding in Rhode Island. Neither Swift, Kelce, nor their representatives have confirmed any of these details.

What is well-established is that Antonoff sits squarely inside Swift's innermost circle. Swift attended his wedding to actress Margaret Qualley in August 2023 and reportedly gave a speech at the reception. Multiple outlets, including StyleCaster and Reality Tea, have listed Antonoff and Qualley among the most certain names on Swift's guest list.

According to Us Weekly, the couple has reportedly scaled back from an original vision of a massive event to a guest list of roughly 150 people. Swift herself told Graham Norton in October 2025 that she planned to invite 'anyone I've ever talked to,' noting the only stressful weddings are small ones where people are 'on the bubble.'

Lorde's position is less clear, and that is precisely what has fans talking. Her friendship with Swift dates to 2013 and is documented across years of public appearances, birthday celebrations, and Swift's 1989 World Tour, where Lorde joined her on stage at Washington, DC in July 2015. But Lorde herself has complicated any easy assumption. In a 2017 Australian interview, she said of Swift's orbit, 'I don't hang out with these people at all,' before clarifying on Twitter that she had been referring to David Bowie and Patti Smith, not Swift herself. She publicly confirmed: 'Taylor is a dear friend. I love her very much.'

Why Fans Cannot Stop Doing the Timeline Maths

The reason Famesick has landed as hard as it has is not the Adam Driver revelations or the rehab disclosures. It is the confirmation that the PowerPoint registered. Dunham privately reaching out to the PowerPoint's creator is the kind of detail that fans will be discussing for weeks. She gave the theory, which both Lorde and Antonoff had publicly dismissed, a quiet legitimacy by acknowledging it changed how she interpreted her own memories. None of that constitutes proof, and it should be treated as Dunham's subjective recollection, not established fact.

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What it does mean, practically, is that if Lorde turns up at a Taylor Swift wedding where Jack Antonoff and his wife are also present, the collective fan attention will be immense. Lorde's 2025 single 'What Was That' had already sent fans back down the Melodrama rabbit hole, with many arguing its lyrics pointed to the alleged situationship.

The memoir's publication on the same week the wedding rumour mill is running hot is, at minimum, extraordinary timing. Swift has built a career on the idea that personal history finds its way into art. Watching her friends' histories surface in the middle of her own milestone event has a poetic quality that her audience is very accustomed to noticing.

Whether the guest list ends up including all three remains unknown and unconfirmed, but if it does, the internet will be fully prepared.