Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi's relationship may be moving forward, but a body language expert has warned that the pair could soon run into trust issues as their romance develops in public. The prediction, published after the couple were recently spotted in Australia, centres on what Inbaal Honigman described as a 'hidden chapter' in one person's dating past, with the alleged tension framed as an 'uncomfortable truths' moment for the pair.

Romance Has Been Building Since Coachella

Jenner and Elordi were first linked in spring 2026 after they were seen together around Coachella, with reports suggesting the relationship started quietly before becoming more visible. The pair had been 'hanging out and getting to know each other' for months, and that they were spending more and more time together as the connection deepened.

A source said Jenner was taking things slowly because she is private, while another described the chemistry as easy and unforced. The current wave of speculation is built on a relationship that still appears to be in its early, slightly delicate phase, the sort of stage where every glance gets analysed like it's statecraft.

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Honigman's comments and repackaged by entertainment outlets, go a step further. She said there is 'strong chemistry' between the two but argued that a 'hidden chapter' in one partner's dating history could become a problem if it has not been fully disclosed. In her view, the bigger issue is not the past itself, but the fact that it may not have been properly shared.

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi Face Family-Level Scrutiny

The relationship has also started to brush up against the Kardashian-Jenner family orbit, which is never exactly a calm place to keep secrets. Reports said Elordi had not yet been 'brought around the family,' even though the family had heard that Kendall was happy and seemed supportive of the romance so far.

A separate report noted that Jenner and Elordi had already been spotted on a double date with Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, suggesting that at least some of the family circle has already been pulled in. The optics are unmistakable, even if the official line remains carefully vague.

There are also reports that the couple travelled together to Australia, with some outlets saying the trip was tied to Elordi's birthday and others presenting it as a sign that things had become more serious. That part, at least, is where the story gets a little wild, because the public timeline is still pieced together from sightings, insider quotes and social-media chatter rather than direct confirmation from either star.

What The Expert Says Could Go Wrong

Honigman's reading is straightforward, if somewhat dramatic. She suggested the pair are entering 'a tense period of uncertainty' and that trust will become the biggest challenge as previously undisclosed details come to light. She also said 'as uncomfortable truths come to light, both are left questioning how well they really know each other.'

It is worth noting that this is interpretation, not evidence. No public statement from Jenner or Elordi supports the claim that anything in the relationship is unstable, and neither has addressed the body language analysis directly.

That leaves the whole thing in the classic celebrity grey zone, half romance, half projection, with the internet doing what it does best, which is making a very private situation feel weirdly public.

Still, the story has traction because it fits the broader narrative around both stars. Jenner is known for guarding her private life, while Elordi has long been linked to scrutiny over his relationships and public image. Put them together, and you get a romance that is being watched far more closely than it is being explained.