Taylor Swift's reported shock change of heart toward Blake Lively is making noise again in Los Angeles and New York, with fresh claims on 20 June suggesting the singer may no longer be keeping her former close friend at arm's length as wedding talk around Travis Kelce intensifies. But the story is still built on conflicting reports, and claims cannot be independently verified, so take everything lightly.

Taylor Shock Change of Heart Toward Blake

The friendship between Swift and Lively has spent months under the kind of scrutiny most celebrity pairings would rather avoid. The pair, who were once regularly pictured together and seemed inseparable in public, were pulled apart after Lively's legal fight with Justin Baldoni over claims linked to 'It Ends with Us' started spilling into Swift's world as well.

Court documents and unsealed text messages pulled Swift into the mess, despite her team saying she was not directly involved in the case. One report cited by CNN in January showed Swift telling Lively that she had felt a 'shift' in the way her friend was speaking to her, while Lively apologised and tried to smooth things over.

The same batch of messages made plain that Swift did not appreciate being dragged into a drama she had not signed up for.

The latest chatter says the mood has changed again. According to the Daily Mail, Swift was 'more receptive to speaking to Blake as the suit came to a close,' and one insider claimed Lively was 'ready to resume their friendship because it really was what caused its demise.'

Another source said that 'everyone around Taylor is aware that Blake could attend,' which is a long way from saying the pair are firmly back on. Still, in Hollywood, that is often how the thaw begins, quietly and a bit awkwardly.

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The Wedding Invite Drama

Reports have linked Swift and Kelce's ceremony to Madison Square Garden on 3 July, with Page Six saying the event is being planned on a scale comparable with the Eras Tour. Those details remain reported, not confirmed, but they have been enough to keep the gossip machine whirring.

There are also claims, that Lively did not want to be seen as missing the wedding if she was not invited. One source told the Daily Mail that her image mattered to her, and that she had already picked out a dress.

The problem, of course, is that the story has already been muddied by contradictory accounts. On 20 June, Extra reported that a reconciliation phone call between Swift and Lively did not happen.

That directly undercuts the more optimistic version of events circulating elsewhere. So the clean answer is not that the feud is over, but that nobody outside the two camps appears to know much for certain.

Taylor, Blake and the Baldoni Fallout

The Swift-Lively tension did not emerge in a vacuum. It grew out of the Baldoni case, where private messages between the two friends became public and invited a fresh round of dissection that neither woman needed.

Those texts, as reported earlier this year, showed Lively saying she felt like a bad friend because she had been focused on her own problems, and Swift replying that she was tired and had noticed a change in the way Lively spoke to her.

Swift's team insisted at the time that she was not involved in the legal dispute itself, but once a court case starts dragging in your private conversations, the damage is already done. You do not simply shrug that off.

The aftermath has left both women in very different public positions. Lively has been trying to reassert herself in fashion and celebrity circles after the legal noise around Baldoni. Swift, meanwhile, has stayed tightly controlled about her wedding plans.

The Wedding's Quiet Build-Up

The wedding noise has been fed by other sightings too. Kelce was reportedly out in Los Angeles for a boys' night with Jason Kelce, Ross Travis and comedian Druski at Bird Streets Club earlier this week, while Swift's Rhode Island home was said to have guests coming and going.

Again, none of that settles anything. It just adds to the feeling that the couple are very much in the middle of arranging a major life event, while everyone else is playing detective. And that, perhaps, is why the Swift-Lively story has caught such force. It has friendship, celebrity status, legal fallout and wedding speculation all jammed together in one neat, messy package.

One insider says the door is open. Another says the call never happened. Swift and Lively themselves have said nothing publicly. For now, that silence says more than the rumours do.