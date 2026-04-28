Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's reported summer wedding is already attracting A‑list attention, but one name is likely to be missing from the guest list.

According to a report, Harry Styles will not attend the ceremony and will not accompany Zoë Kravitz, who is said to have been invited to the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding.

The claim comes from Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice Substack, which reported in its Monday, 27 April edition that multiple unnamed insiders had discussed the couple's plans around the event. Neither Swift, Kelce, Kravitz, nor Styles confirmed any wedding date, guest list or engagement.

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Harry Styles 'Not Coming' To Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Wedding

Shuter's newsletter reported that Zoë Kravitz, 37, best known for roles including Caught Stealing, 'is invited' to the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding, which is rumoured to be taking place this summer. Harry Styles, 32, however, is reportedly not on the list.

'Zoë will attend solo if she goes,' one source told Naughty But Nice. 'Harry is not her plus-one.'

Taylor Swift 'will invite' Zoë Kravitz to her wedding to Travis Kelce despite 'fallout' rumours and fans accusing the actress of 'breaking girl code' by dating star's ex Harry Styles https://t.co/WFYbrnj9Nn — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) April 22, 2026

The report leans heavily on the history between Taylor Swift and Harry Styles, who dated from 2012 to 2013, during the height of both of their early pop careers. According to insiders, that past relationship is the central reason he is unlikely to attend his former girlfriend's wedding.

'Things did not end well between Taylor and Harry,' the source claimed. 'Publicly, it's ancient history. Privately, it's still delicate.'

Could Harry Styles Show Up at Taylor Swift’s Wedding? New Details Ignite Speculation https://t.co/ssKWyAYPfH — The Inquisitr (@theinquisitr) April 25, 2026

That word, 'delicate', is doing a lot of work here. It suggests that while both artists have, in public, been polite and professional about each other for years, the idea of seating them in the same pew for Swift's wedding to Travis Kelce may still feel fraught to those around them. There is no on-record confirmation of any lingering tensions, and the characterisation rests entirely on an anonymous briefing.

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce And Harry Styles Still Carry Old Pop History

What can be confirmed far more cleanly is that Styles has addressed the Swift songs question before, and in notably unruffled terms. During a 2020 appearance on The Howard Stern Show, he said it was 'flattering' when somebody wrote a song about another person and added that, 'using Taylor as an example, she's a great songwriter.' It was a measured answer, almost disarmingly so, and it has held up better than most of the lore built around that relationship.

That earlier remark does not disprove the current report, but it does complicate the easy drama of it. Publicly, Styles has sounded far less interested in reviving old tension than the anonymous sources now doing the talking for him.

The result is a familiar kind of celebrity non-story that still manages to travel because it touches three famous names, a wedding no one has fully seen, and an ex-boyfriend whose absence may be more narratively useful than his presence. Even the wedding details remain soft around the edges as it is described as a summer ceremony, and Kravitz's attendance is presented as likely rather than settled, leaving plenty of room for movement before anyone actually turns up.