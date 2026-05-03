Taylor Swift is reportedly considering a secret 'double wedding' with Travis Kelce this summer, with unnamed sources claiming one high-profile ceremony could be used as cover for a smaller private event designed to outmanoeuvre stalkers and obsessive fans.

Swift and Kelce, both 36, announced their engagement online in August 2025 after months of intense scrutiny around their relationship. Since then, every new detail about their wedding plans has attracted heavy interest and, according to insiders quoted by OK! Magazine, repeated leaks. Those claims suggest security, rather than spectacle, is now shaping the biggest decisions around the day.

Taylor Swift's Reported Double Wedding Plan

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The wedding has been widely reported as planned for 3 July 2026 in New York City, following save-the-date reporting by Page Six confirmed by Harper's Bazaar and InStyle. An earlier report placing the wedding at the Ocean House resort in Rhode Island was publicly debunked in April when the venue's wedding planner confirmed Swift was not her client.

Around 150 guests are reportedly expected for a large celebration. One source involved in early planning told OK! that Swift may be thinking beyond a single ceremony; one large and heavily guarded event could act as a decoy while a second, much smaller wedding takes place in private.

'Taylor is extremely aware of the risks that come with this level of fame and exposure, and there is a feeling that a single event simply cannot be protected in the way she would like,' the source said. 'The strategy being discussed is to hold one large, highly visible celebration with extensive security, which effectively acts as a decoy, while a second, much smaller ceremony takes place privately.'

The same insider said the idea was to turn the media circus to her advantage. 'The idea is that by putting on a big, headline-grabbing day, it draws attention away from the real, more meaningful moment. She believes that will reduce the risk of stalkers or troublemakers attempting to track her movements on a second big day.'

None of this has been confirmed by Swift, Kelce or their representatives, and there has been no official comment on any double wedding plan. The account rests entirely on unnamed sourcing.

Security Takes Centre Stage

Security concerns around the wedding are also said to have intensified as more details of the celebration have circulated. A second insider quoted by OK! claimed that too much information had already leaked.

'Taylor's and Travis' teams are intent on locking everything down because too much has already slipped out,' the source said. 'When you have this level of celebrity and this much detail circulating, it becomes a genuine security issue.'

The same source described preparations as 'extremely tight' and layered, citing high-profile guests, valuable jewellery and couture pieces. No specific security measures were detailed, but one insider said Swift's team was operating with strict access control and contingency plans to change timings or even locations at short notice.

Those claims cannot be independently verified from the reporting available. Even so, they align with the sort of protection often associated with major celebrity events. In Swift's case, the concern is not entirely abstract, given her long history of intrusive fan behaviour and security scares.

Vintage Style and A-List Guests

If the wedding unfolds as described, it is still expected to lean into old Hollywood glamour. According to OK!, Swift's dress may take inspiration from Elizabeth Taylor's 1950 wedding gown for her marriage to Conrad Hilton Jr, with a cinched waist and lace detail.

No designer has been confirmed. The report speculates that Swift may look beyond Oscar de la Renta towards names such as Sarah Burton, and may even seek permission to borrow a piece of Elizabeth Taylor's jewellery. Those details remain fashion gossip rather than fact.

For all the emphasis on security, the ceremony itself is described as notably traditional. Swift's father is expected to walk her down the aisle, a classic father-daughter dance is reportedly being planned and even the cake is said to echo a 1950s style.

The guest list, as outlined by unnamed sources, reads like a roll call of Swift's inner circle and Kelce's football world. Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Emma Stone and Zoë Kravitz are all named as expected guests, alongside Kelce's brother Jason and Kansas City Chiefs team-mate Patrick Mahomes. None of those names has publicly confirmed an invitation.

All of the reported details — from the supposed decoy ceremony to the dress, cake and guest list — remain unconfirmed by Swift, Kelce or their teams.