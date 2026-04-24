Taylor Swift is reportedly planning to marry Travis Kelce in New York City on 3 July, with details of the ultra-secret wedding said to have leaked despite strict non-disclosure agreements for guests. The ceremony for the Love Story singer and the Kansas City Chiefs star, both 35, is understood to be set for a vast indoor venue in Manhattan designed to keep fans and paparazzi firmly at bay.

The news came after weeks of conflicting speculation over where and when Taylor Swift would wed, from her beloved Rhode Island coastline to luxury resorts along the US East Coast. Earlier rumours fixated on 13 June at the Ocean House resort near her £17 million Watch Hill mansion, a date chosen, fans suggested, in tribute to Swift's well-advertised lucky number 13.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted in New York City covering themselves up with umbrellas, allegedly meeting with their ring designer, via @PageSix. pic.twitter.com/bvGndrVI0Y — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 18, 2026

Those claims fizzled when wedding planner Tara Guérard publicly confirmed she would indeed be at Ocean House that day, but for model Olivia Culpo and NFL player Christian McCaffrey's wedding in June 2024, stressing that Swift was not her client.

What has emerged since paints a different picture of a wedding built around control, privacy, and scale. Sources told The National Enquirer that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are determined to host a 'huge' celebration in a museum‑ or arena‑style space, something cavernous enough to handle an expansive guest list without forcing the couple into ruthless cuts. Swift herself has previously acknowledged that when she imagined marrying Kelce, it would have to be big, largely because she did not want the drama of choosing who made the cut and who did not.

That instinct for inclusivity may now be colliding with the realities of fame. Insiders claim guests were told to sign NDAs even before confirming their attendance, an unusually tight restriction even by celebrity standards.

Television host Graham Norton recently joked on air that he had to sign an NDA for the wedding, though he later clarified that he had been kidding. The mere fact that his quip landed suggests how plausible it sounded in Swift's world of intense fan interest and constant scrutiny.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are staying tight-lipped on wedding details—fueling a wave of speculation about where it could happen.



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— New York: 64%

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— Ohio: 2%… pic.twitter.com/zq7ikVwM78 — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 14, 2026

Read more The 'Cold Feet' Crisis: Why Taylor Swift Is Allegedly Rethinking Her Wedding To Travis Kelce The 'Cold Feet' Crisis: Why Taylor Swift Is Allegedly Rethinking Her Wedding To Travis Kelce

Why Taylor Swift Reportedly Chose New York City

For context, New York has been stitched into Taylor Swift's personal and artistic life for more than a decade. She has kept a home in Manhattan since 2014, has been photographed endlessly coming and going from downtown restaurants with friends, and has written multiple songs centred on the city. Swift has described New York as 'an important landscape and location for the story of my life' and said the inspiration she found there is 'hard to compare to any other force of inspiration' she has known.

Those close to the couple say she has been eager to share that city with Kelce, who, according to reports, enjoys simply walking its streets and soaking up its energy when his NFL schedule allows. Choosing New York for their wedding, and specifically a tightly controlled indoor venue, fits with both her emotional ties to the city and her recent experience watching other high-profile weddings turn into media spectacles.

Welcome to New York, it's been waiting for "I do"! 💍🫶



After rumors swirled that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce planned to tie the knot in Rhode Island on June 13, Page Six now reports that the wedding will be July 3 in New York. According to the outlet, save-the-dates have gone… pic.twitter.com/7DpEZ4vDEs — ExtraTV (@extratv) April 9, 2026

One episode appears to have left a particular mark. Before Selena Gomez married producer Benny Blanco in Santa Barbara last September, paparazzi images of white tents and hired furniture being installed at the oceanside venue began circulating online. On the day itself, video emerged of helicopters buzzing above the ceremony, the drone of rotors drowning out vows and music. Social media users called it 'sad,' with another writing simply: 'Yikes. I hope they get some peace.'

Swift, who attended Gomez's wedding, reportedly saw the disruption first-hand. Kelce, tied up with his American football commitments, was unable to join her. He has previously remarked that his friends 'always' seem to hold weddings in the summer, colliding with pre‑season preparations.

Guest List, Security And A Professionally Filmed Ceremony For Taylor Swift

In case you missed it, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement in August after around two years of dating, turning a closely watched romance into something more permanent. The wedding guest list, as ever with Swift, is the subject of as much fascination as the event itself. Among those tipped to attend are Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco, model Gigi Hadid, NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany, sister trio Haim, and singer‑songwriter Gracie Abrams.

Niall Horan, formerly of One Direction, has been notably evasive when asked whether he will be there. 'I've been invited to a few weddings,' the 32‑year‑old said in a recent interview. 'We'll see which ones I'm free for, I don't know.'

Behind the scenes, the mood around the apparent leak sounds more exasperated than devastated. Sources say the couple are 'frustrated' that the ins and outs of what was meant to be their dream celebration have seeped into public view, especially given the precautions. At the same time, those same insiders insist Swift and Kelce have no intention of ripping up their New York plans or shifting the date.

The final twist, fitting for a pop star who has turned her private life into source material for some of the decade's biggest albums, is that the wedding may not be entirely private in the long run. Even if helicopters are kept away and prying lenses shut out, the entire ceremony is expected to be professionally filmed, according to reports. Whether that footage is destined for a tightly guarded family archive or some future project is, like much else around Taylor Swift, a question that will keep fans guessing.

Nothing has been officially confirmed by Swift, Kelce, or their representatives, so all reported details, from the 3 July date to the New York venue, should still be taken with a grain of salt.