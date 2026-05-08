Blake Lively is reportedly confident she will be invited to Taylor Swift's wedding and has already chosen a dress for the occasion, following her settlement with filmmaker Justin Baldoni.

The claim, attributed to sources revealing it to columnist Rob Shuter, suggests that the actress believes her long-standing friendship with Swift will remain intact despite recent turbulence.

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Lively's legal case with Justin Baldoni was resolved before it ever went to trial. Since then, Lively has returned to public life and high-profile events. One of her most talked-about appearances was at the Met Gala, where she wore a vintage Versace dress with a long, dramatic train.

Blake Lively Optimistic About Rapprochement

For starters, Lively and Swift have been close friends for several years, often appearing together at public events and in private social circles that overlap with Hollywood's inner network. That relationship, however, was reportedly strained during the legal dispute involving Baldoni and the production of It Ends With Us, in which Swift's name was drawn into the lawsuit.

Rumour has it that Swift, who is also a godmother to Lively's daughters, became uncomfortable with being associated with the situation once it became a full-blown media story.

According to reports citing entertainment sources, one insider suggested that Lively believes there is still room for reconciliation. 'Blake genuinely believes there's still a path back,' the source said. 'Now that the legal mess is over, she thinks the hardest part is behind her and there's real hope they can move forward.'

The same reporting claims Lively has continued to act with confidence about the state of the friendship. A source said she had already prepared for Swift's wedding, drawing a parallel to her recent Met Gala appearance. 'Just like she had her Met Gala dress ready, she already has a dress picked out for Taylor's wedding,' the source said. 'That's how convinced she was — and still is — that this friendship can be saved.'

Blake Lively And Justin Baldoni's Settlement

Reports say the agreement did not involve any money changing hands, but it acknowledged concerns raised during the dispute and expressed a wish to move on from the situation.

A statement linked to the settlement was reported to say, 'We acknowledge the process presented challenges and recognise concerns raised by Ms Lively deserved to be heard. We remain firmly committed to workplaces free of improprieties and unproductive environments.' It also said, 'It is our sincere hope that this brings closure and allows all involved to move forward constructively and in peace, including a respectful environment online.'

The dispute stemmed from allegations regarding working conditions during the filming of It Ends With Us. It quickly grew with claims from Lively about inappropriate behaviour and retaliation, while Baldoni's side has denied any wrongdoing.

Even after the case was settled, the attention around it hasn't really gone away. New appearances or rumours involving Lively still tend to bring the story back into the spotlight, especially when her friendships in Hollywood are mentioned, like those with Taylor Swift.

As of now, there is no confirmed public date, venue, or official guest list for Taylor Swift's wedding to NFL player Travis Kelce. The most widely repeated date is 3 July 2026 in New York, though some reports have also mentioned 13 June 2026 in Rhode Island as another possible option.

As for the guest list, gossip reporting suggests a very celebrity-heavy event if it happens. Names that keep appearing include Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Emma Stone, the Haim sisters, Zoë Kravitz, and members of the NFL circle like Patrick and Brittany Mahomes. Some outlets have also suggested the list could be trimmed rather than massive, with close friends prioritised instead.

There have even been online claims that certain long-time friends might be excluded due to 'personal tensions,' but again, those details come from sources and tabloid reporting rather than anything confirmed by those involved. Neither has been confirmed by Swift, Kelce, or their representatives.