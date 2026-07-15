Travis Kelce is facing fresh 'wedding grift' accusations after the NFL star appeared in a New York-themed ad for Accelerator Active Energy just days after his Madison Square Garden wedding to Taylor Swift, with the campaign leaning heavily on the couple's 'happily ever after' storyline.

Swift, 36, and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, also 36, married earlier this month in front of around 1,000 guests inside Madison Square Garden in New York City, an event that effectively shut down parts of midtown Manhattan and turned into a wall‑to‑wall media spectacle. The scale of the day, and the way it spilled into content and branding for those around them, has already prompted criticism that the pair and their circle are leaning hard into monetising the relationship.

Travis Kelce Wedding Grift Row Ignites Over Accelerator Ad

The latest flare‑up began when Accelerator Active Energy, the zero‑sugar drink brand Kelce co‑owns and fronts, posted a wedding‑themed ad on Instagram shortly after the ceremony. In one image, Kelce is shown holding a can of Accelerator, glancing over his shoulder with a restrained smile. Above his head, the words 'Happily. Ever. After' are written, echoing the fairytale language that has followed his high‑profile romance with Swift from the beginning.

A second slide shows a vintage red truck driving along what appears to be a busy New York City street. The back of the vehicle carries a 'Just Married' sign, with multiple Accelerator cans tied to the bumper like tin cans, visually standing in for the traditional wedding send‑off. The city backdrop and the truck's props are widely seen as a nod to the Madison Square Garden wedding and its Manhattan setting.

The brand captioned the post, 'The love story continues. CONGRATS @killatrav!!!' and tagged Kelce's account. There is no indication in the material that Swift herself is involved in the promotion.

IBTimes UK could not independently verify whether the images used in the ad were shot specifically for the campaign or created digitally, and Accelerator has not publicly detailed the production process.

Social Media Calls It 'Embarrassing' and 'Tacky'

The Accelerator post was quickly pulled into Reddit discussions where users accused Kelce of cashing in on his marriage, with some coining the phrase 'wedding grift' to describe the timing and tone of the ad.

One Reddit user wrote that the couple was '1000% monetising their eventual kids at this rate,' adding that such a future would make 'the kids from family YouTube channels look normal by comparison.' Another user called the campaign simply 'tack,' adding, 'Everything about them is just tacky.'

Others zeroed in on the wording used in the ad. One post read, 'Nothing says Happily Ever After like a paid sponsorship,' echoing the campaign slogan back at Kelce and Accelerator, while another user asked bluntly, 'How much money is enough money?'

Some reactions were even harsher. 'This is for real??? How embarrassing,' one Redditor posted. Another argued that the whole thing felt 'dystopian and bizarre,' suggesting the pair were taking the promotional side of their relationship 'so much farther than I think people expected,' and admitting they kept waiting for it to be revealed as 'a PR stunt or satire, it's just so yuck.'

It is not the first time a celebrity wedding has bled into branding deals, but the speed at which this one was folded into a commercial tie‑in seems to have struck a nerve.

AI Allegations Add Another Layer to Kelce Wedding Grift Debate

On top of the grift accusations, some online critics claimed the Accelerator visuals themselves bore the hallmarks of AI image generation.

One user argued that the supposed New York street contained obvious glitches, pointing to a 'One Way' sign that appeared to show arrows in both directions and what they described as 'garbled nonsense text' on another green street sign. They also suggested that the reflection in the truck's bumper 'is not reflecting Manhattan, it looks like Kansas.'

If true, that would mean the ad is not just trading on the Kelce‑Swift wedding imagery but doing so with synthetic scenes of New York that never actually existed in the first place. Again, nothing is confirmed yet so everything should be taken with a grain of salt, as neither Accelerator nor Kelce has addressed the AI claims.

Fans Push Back on the Backlash

Despite the criticism, the reaction has not been uniformly negative. On Instagram, where the Accelerator ad was originally shared, some fans celebrated the brand leaning into Kelce's new marital status. One comment under the post read, 'LOVE THIS.' Another user wrote, 'Ah this is so cute congratulations t and t,' referring to Travis and Taylor. A third added, 'Congratulations! Such a beautiful day of celebration for all who love Travis and Taylor!'

To supporters, the cross‑over between Kelce's business interests and his personal milestones is simply part of life in 2026, when celebrity partnerships, NIL deals and branded content run through almost every part of public life. To detractors, this is precisely the problem.

IBTimes UK has not seen any public statement from either camp addressing the 'wedding grift' label.

A Wedding Already Steeped in Promotion

The wedding itself was not exactly an ad‑free zone. In the run‑up to the Madison Square Garden ceremony, Kelce used the hype to promote his 'New Heights' podcast, teasing a 'very special guest' in the studio 'TOMORROW' in a social media post aimed squarely at his growing fanbase.

Some friends and guests also appeared to seize the spotlight for their own brands. Selena Gomez, one of Swift's closest friends, was filmed applying lipstick from her Rare Beauty line in the car on the way to the wedding, effectively turning the journey into a mobile product showcase.

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Observers in midtown Manhattan that day watched as the closed streets, huge crowds and paparazzi presence doubled as a billboard for multiple commercial interests, not just the couple at the centre of it all. For critics, the Accelerator ad feels like a natural, if uncomfortable, extension of that whole circus.

Swift and Kelce have not suggested they plan to scale back the commercial side of their shared life anytime soon, and with both at the peak of their earning power, few expect the sponsorship offers to slow down. The question, increasingly being asked online, is how far their audience is prepared to go along for the ride.