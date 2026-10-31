A former Mickey Mouse character performer and Disney ride workers are among 31 people arrested as suspected child sexual predators in the largest undercover operation ever carried out by Florida's Polk County Sheriff's Office.

The week-long sting, called 'Polk Around and Find Out II', led to 281 arrests. Seventeen of the 281 worked at theme parks, 13 of them at Disney and four at Universal, though not all were among the suspected predators.

A youth football coach accused of arranging to meet a girl he believed was 14 was also among them.

'Single Largest' Sting in Polk County History

'This is the single largest undercover operation we've ever done,' Sheriff Grady Judd said as he announced the results on Friday 30 October 2026, News 6 reported.

Of the 281 people arrested, 239 were held for soliciting, offering or aiding prostitution, 31 as suspected child sexual predators and 11 on other charges, FOX 13 reported. Two of the suspected predators were charged with human trafficking.

The operation ran for seven days and involved several agencies working alongside the sheriff's office.

Detectives identified 11 victims of human trafficking, who were offered support services on site. Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier was among the officials expected at the briefing.

Thirty-two people from nine countries were also arrested for being in the US illegally, the sheriff's office said. Among the suspected predators, Hernan Sanchez Rangel, 29, of Davenport, was described by the sheriff's office as a Venezuelan national living in the country illegally, with his charges enhanced as a result.

The prostitution side of the operation was just as busy. According to FOX 13, 117 people travelled to the sting site to negotiate sex for money and 122 travelled there to commit prostitution. Twenty-two of those arrested were receiving public assistance worth a combined £6,300 ($8,373) a month.

Theme Park Staff Caught Up In Operation

The suspected predators were named and pictured by the sheriff's office. Several worked at Walt Disney World, according to a list published by News 6.

They include Collin Klaco, 24, of Clermont, identified as a former Disney World Mickey Mouse character performer, and Adam Snyder, 24, of ChampionsGate, who worked in Toy Story Land.

Colin Gormican, 28, of Davenport, worked on the Slinky Dog ride, the list says. Alex Camacho, 25, of Kissimmee, worked in Disney food services, and Brandon Quispe, 27, of Davenport, in Disney human resources. Randy Brunet, 26, of Kissimmee, worked at Disney resorts including the Swan and Dolphin.

Most face charges including travelling to meet a minor, using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony and attempted lewd or lascivious battery. Brunet also faces 60 counts of possessing child sexual abuse material, according to the sheriff's office. All the charges are allegations, and none of those arrested has been convicted.

Another man on the list, Tyrese Anthony Hill, 26, of Haines City, referred to Epcot in his messages, according to News 6, though his employer was not given.

Youth Coach, Navy Sailor and Deputy Among Those Arrested

Rashion Crayton, 31, of Bartow, whose first name has also been reported as Rashawn, head coach of the Davenport Titans youth football and cheer programme for children aged 11 to 14, was arrested after allegedly arranging to meet someone he believed was a 14-year-old girl, according to News 6. The person was an undercover detective.

Dang Thai, a 24-year-old US Navy petty officer third class from Jacksonville, was arrested after allegedly telling an undercover detective posing as a 14-year-old girl that he was 17, News 6 reported.

In the separate prostitution side of the operation, an Orange County Sheriff's Office deputy, Eric Raymond, was arrested for soliciting prostitution. He is not among the suspected predators, and has been placed on administrative duties. Judd said Raymond 'should have known better' and that 'his actions demonstrate moral turpitude'.

The list also includes Robert Schulz, a 67-year-old retired New York City firefighter from Bartow with 28 years of service, who also faces charges of battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest, a Brazilian student studying theology in Los Angeles and a Tractor Supply employee from Lakeland.

Online Backlash Over Disney Links

The Disney arrests quickly spread on social media. Brigitte Gabriel, founder of the conservative group ACT for America, posted on X that 'Disney employees led the arrests'. Her post also said 31 people had travelled to have sex with children.

🚨MAJOR CHILD PREDATOR STING BUSTED DISNEY EMPLOYEES LED THE ARRESTS



Polk County just announced 281 arrests. 31 traveled to have sex with children. 17 were theme park workers. Disney led with 13, Universal had 4.



They already had 798 prior charges. Now they’re facing 488 more.… pic.twitter.com/JpypraCVYg — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) October 30, 2026

The sheriff's office described 31 suspects who allegedly communicated with undercover detectives posing as children or guardians, and the 17 theme park workers were part of the wider 281 arrests. The post had been viewed nearly 170,000 times at the time of writing.

Some replies turned to politics. One user urged Polk County residents to 'vote red' to protect Judd, while another wrote: 'Predators always go to where the prey gathers.'

It is not the first time theme park workers have been caught in a Polk County operation. Disney employees were among those arrested in earlier Polk County stings, including in 2019 and 2023, according to NBC News and WDW News Today.

Six of the 31 suspected predators named in the published list worked for Disney, according to News 6. The four Universal workers were not identified by employer in that list.