As Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's lavish New York City wedding continues to dominate headlines, fresh reports have shifted attention from the celebrity celebration to the couple's charitable giving.

Ahead of the ceremony, the newlyweds reportedly pledged $26 million (roughly £19.5 million) to 20 nonprofit organisations across the United States, supporting causes ranging from food insecurity and children's healthcare to education and first responder families.

While only a handful of recipients were initially publicised, reports have now identified the full list of charities expected to benefit from the donation.

Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Donation

The 14-time Grammy winner and the three-time Super Bowl champion reportedly committed the $26 million charitable initiative before their wedding celebrations in New York City.

According to reports, the donations span organisations in New York, Kansas City, Reading, Cleveland, Nashville and other communities, reflecting a broad range of causes linked to both Swift's and Kelce's philanthropic interests.

The charities include food banks, children's hospitals, educational programmes, youth organisations, animal welfare groups and nonprofits supporting families of fallen first responders.

Full List of Donation Recipients

According to reports, the organisations receiving donations are:

City Harvest (New York City, New York)

Food Bank For NYC

New York Cares

Los Angeles Regional Food Bank

Harvesters – The Community Food Network (Kansas City, Missouri)

The Store (Nashville, Tennessee)

Helping Harvest (Reading, Pennsylvania)

Rhode Island Community Food Bank

Feeding America

ASPCA

Dolly Parton's Imagination Library

Grammy In The Schools

Education Through Music (New York, New York)

Answer The Call (New York, New York)

Musical Mentors (New York, New York)

After-School All-Stars (New York, New York)

After-School All-Stars (Cleveland, Ohio)

MSK Kids, the paediatric cancer programme at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Hassenfeld Children's Hospital at NYU Langone

Children's Mercy Hospital (Kansas City, Missouri)

Donation for Fallen First Responders' Families

One of the largest publicly disclosed gifts was a $2 million (around £1.5 million) donation to Answer the Call, officially known as the New York Police and Fire Widows' & Children's Benefit Fund.

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The organisation supports the families of New York City police officers, firefighters, Port Authority police officers and emergency medical service personnel who have been killed in the line of duty.

After the donation was announced, Answer the Call thanked the couple in an Instagram post, writing: 'Taylor and Travis, thank you for your incredible generosity and for standing with the families of fallen New York City first responders. Your gift will make a tangible difference in their lives.'

The nonprofit also shared messages from beneficiaries, including Mary Farino, whose husband, FDNY Battalion Chief Thomas J. Farino, died during the September 11 attacks in 2001, and Amanda Rivera, whose father, NYPD officer William Rivera, was killed in the line of duty in 2004. Both described the donation as deeply meaningful and praised the organisation for the long-term support it has provided to their families.

Food Banks, Children's Healthcare and Education

The reported list of recipients shows that a significant share of the funding is being directed towards organisations tackling food insecurity. Those include City Harvest, Food Bank For NYC, Feeding America, Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, Harvesters, Helping Harvest, Rhode Island Community Food Bank and The Store.

Children's healthcare is another major focus, with Children's Mercy Hospital, MSK Kids and Hassenfeld Children's Hospital at NYU Langone among the beneficiaries.

Education and youth development also feature prominently through support for Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, Grammy In The Schools, Education Through Music, Musical Mentors and After-School All-Stars in both New York and Cleveland.

Other organisations receiving funding include New York Cares and the ASPCA, broadening the initiative to include community volunteering and animal welfare.

The donation announcement came as Swift and Kelce prepared for their highly anticipated wedding in New York City. Separate reports also said Swift covered more than $160,000 (approximately £120,000) in security costs associated with the event, adding another notable gesture alongside what has become one of the largest celebrity wedding-related charitable initiatives reported in recent years.