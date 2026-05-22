Jessie J has told fans that she is officially cancer-free after a 'scary' hospital check‑up in London this week, revealing she 'sobbed for hours' with relief when doctors confirmed her latest breast cancer scans were clear.

The 38‑year‑old Domino singer, who went public with her diagnosis 11 months ago, shared the cancer update in an emotional Instagram post alongside footage from inside the hospital as she prepared for an MRI scan.

Jessie J — real name Jessica Ellen Cornish — disclosed last year that she had been diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer and underwent surgery in June to remove one of her breasts. At the time, she described the operation as life‑saving but also admitted the recovery had been gruelling, forcing her to postpone tour dates while she faced what she called a 'second surgery' and months of physical and emotional rehabilitation.

Cancer Update Shared From Hospital Bed

In her latest cancer update, the British star filmed herself in a hospital gown as she prepared to go into an MRI scanner, admitting she was terrified about what doctors might find.

'So I'm back for my yearly check‑up, I'm actually s****** myself, I'm not gonna lie,' she told followers, pointing to the cannula taped to her arm and adding that she believed contrast dye was being used for the scan despite being told otherwise.

She tried to lighten the mood with a flash of the gallows humour that has run through many of her posts about illness, joking: 'I might have to have a bigger bucket this time, for this big old b*** but fingers crossed, all good, positive vibes, don't worry about a thing.'

Behind the nervous jokes, though, was the familiar dread anyone who has lived with cancer will recognise: the fear that the disease might have come back. Jessie admitted as much in her caption, saying she had been holding her breath for almost a year.

'RESULTS ARE IN AND I AM CANCER FREE!! I sobbed for hours and then exhaled for the first time in a year,' she wrote, according to the Express, before thanking fans for the messages and 'positive vibes' she said had helped carry her through.

Relief After A Year Defined By Fear

The news came after what Jessie had previously described as the hardest year of her life. Last June, she underwent surgery to remove one breast following an early breast cancer diagnosis. Details of the operation remain private, but she has been open about the impact on every part of her life and work.

In the months that followed, she delayed shows and pushed back touring plans while she tried to heal. At one point, she told fans she needed a 'second surgery,' which meant more time away from the stage and no quick return to normality.

At the Music Industry Trust Awards, the singer used an acceptance speech to hint at just how much had shifted for her since cancer appeared on her medical notes.

'All of us here are going through stuff in life that we have to carry to work and leave at home or take to work,' she said from the stage. 'This year has changed my whole world. My perspective, what battles I'm going to pick, when death comes knocking at your door, and you kind of have to answer and f****** kick it away, it just changes everything.'

It was one of the few moments she allowed the curtain to drop in public, acknowledging bluntly that cancer had forced her to weigh her time and energy differently.

Fans And Friends Rally Around Cancer Journey

News of the all‑clear was quickly met with a wave of relief and celebration online. Famous friends and fans flooded her Instagram comments. Among them was Loose Women panellist Andrea McLean, who wrote: 'Ohhh this is WONDERFUL NEWS!!'

For Jessie's followers, the latest cancer update also answered a worrying question that had been hanging in the air since she confessed earlier this year that she had been at her 'lowest' point in a long time.

As the new year approached, Jessie told fans on Instagram that she had been 'crying a lot' and pushed back against the airbrushed happiness that tends to dominate social feeds in December.

Very happy that Jessie J got rid of cancer, that's the way girl, life still owes you a lot, be happy and live well#JessieJ pic.twitter.com/Vv2aPreKkZ — 𝕋𝕆ℙ 𝕓𝕖𝕤𝕥 𝕣𝕒𝕡𝕡𝕖𝕣 𝕠𝕗 𝕂ℙ𝕆ℙ𓆩♤𓆪⁷ (@VittorV1) May 21, 2026

'In all the highlight reels that are and are about to happen,' she wrote, 'this is an honest story post that will get blown up, I'm sure. But who cares.'

She went on: 'As truthfully in a world full of 'everything is fine, I'm happy, I'm good, life is perfect' there is grief, hurt, pain, sadness, heartbreak and reflection and processing happening this time of year for many of us, alongside the good and the great or on its own.'

Read more Is Lee Andrews In Danger? Katie Price's Missing Husband Allegedly Active On Instagram While 'Kidnapped' Is Lee Andrews In Danger? Katie Price's Missing Husband Allegedly Active On Instagram While 'Kidnapped'

Taken together, those posts painted a picture of a woman who, even while in remission, was still wading through the emotional debris of a cancer diagnosis. The latest all‑clear does not erase that year of fear, surgery and cancelled plans, but it does at least answer the question that had left her, in her own words, 'actually s****** myself' in a hospital corridor.

For now, Jessie J's cancer story is one of reprieve rather than recurrence. What comes next, in terms of future treatment, touring or any further surgery, she has not yet said publicly, and none of it is confirmed — a reminder that for many people in her position, certainty is a luxury that arrives, if at all, one hospital appointment at a time.