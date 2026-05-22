Katie Price's husband, Lee Andrews, who was reported missing in Dubai and described as 'kidnapped,' appears to have been active on Instagram in recent days, according to a new report that has raised fresh questions about his safety and the state of his disappearance.

The Sun claims Andrews, who had only ever followed Price's account from his profile, is now following a second woman on the platform, prompting scrutiny over whether he currently has access to his phone.

Andrews was said to have vanished in Dubai after failing to board a flight to the UK, where he was due to appear alongside Price on Good Morning Britain for a joint interview.

Price has repeatedly said she then lost all contact with her husband and has been appealing publicly for information, insisting she fears for his welfare.

Authorities have reportedly been approached to help trace Andrews, although no official breakthrough has been confirmed.

The Instagram detail, modest on the face of it, has quickly turned into a focal point because it appears to contradict the narrative that Andrews is entirely cut off from communication. At the time of writing, his Instagram account follows just two people. One is Price's verified account, @katieprice. The other is a profile named Mari Sol, listed under the handle @sol_6510.

According to The Sun's report, this change is cited as 'evidence' that Andrews, or someone with control of his device, has been able to log in. That might seem like a stretch, but in a case with so few hard facts, even a new follow takes on an outsized significance. There is no confirmation of when the account started following Sol, or who actually made the change.

Instagram Clue Deepens Questions

The Mari Sol profile features a blonde woman in a black, off-the-shoulder top, smiling into the camera for a selfie. A graphic overlay on the image reads 'True Puerto Rican,' with five Puerto Rican flags clustered in the lower-left corner of the frame.

Her bio is unusually detailed, describing herself as: 'NYRican...Boriqua! HD Biker Babe, Navy Veteran, Team Rubicon Disaster Response Team Travel & Adventure Seeker Fur-baby mum*Special Event Planner.' None of that, at least publicly, appears to link her to Andrews or Price.

Andrews' own bio is briefer and very much rooted in his connection to the former glamour model. It reads: 'Hubby to @katieprice, Managed Page, Fitness Hybrid Elite.' That wording has remained consistent, positioning him squarely as Price's partner and leaning into a fitness persona.

What has not been established is whether Andrews personally chose to follow the Mari Sol account, whether he knows the person behind it, or whether someone else has gained access to his page. The possibility that a manager, hacker, or third party is in control cannot be ruled out, and no official body has yet endorsed the Instagram activity as proof of anything.

Left In Limbo Over Whereabouts

Price, meanwhile, has been left in an unenviable limbo. By her own account, she has been unable to speak to Andrews following his reported disappearance in Dubai. He is said to be based there, rather than in the UK, which complicates any search effort and leaves her heavily reliant on local authorities and contacts.

She has framed the situation in stark terms, using the word 'kidnapped' to describe what she believes has happened to her husband.

At the same time, there has been no public confirmation from Dubai police or other officials to back that claim. Without such corroboration, it remains an allegation rather than an established fact.

Police in the UK have not issued any formal statement on the case, and there is no record of them designating Andrews as a missing person through standard public channels. The label 'missing' has instead largely been applied in media coverage and through Price's own appeals.

If officers in Dubai or Britain have concerns about Andrews' safety, they have not said so publicly. Nor have they commented on the Instagram development, which sits awkwardly alongside talk of a total communications blackout. Until someone in authority confirms that they have examined the account activity, it is essentially a digital curiosity.

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For now, the only fixed points are these. Andrews was expected in the UK for a television appearance and did not arrive. Price says the contact then stopped and that she is deeply worried. A new Instagram follower has appeared on his account, and the account is directed at a woman who has not been linked to the couple before.

Beyond that, there is an uncomfortable amount of guesswork. Nothing has been independently verified about Andrews' current condition, location or the circumstances in Dubai. Until that changes, every fresh fragment of information, however small, will be seized on and argued over.