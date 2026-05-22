Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has sensationally suggested that the current hardships facing Drake and Lil Durk are not merely bad luck, but rather a form of 'divine intervention'.

In a wide-ranging 6ix9ine VladTV interview, he says Drake and Lil Durk were 'punished by God', suggesting that Drake's public backlash and Durk's ongoing legal troubles are examples of 'divine intervention' following their decision to diss him on the 2020 hit song 'Laugh Now Cry Later'.

The comments have sparked debate across hip-hop circles, with some fans dismissing the theory as another attention-grabbing statement from 6ix9ine, while others have pointed to the irony surrounding the song's title and the challenges both artists have faced in recent years.

6ix9ine's 'God Revenge' Claim Draws Attention

6ix9ine reflected on the changing public perception of Drake and the legal situation surrounding Lil Durk. The New York rapper argued that the two artists' current circumstances are connected to their past criticism of him.

'I want to end with this,' 6ix9ine said during the conversation. 'God has showed me that he's real.'

He went on to explain that he never expected Drake to experience the level of criticism and ridicule that has emerged over the past year. According to 6ix9ine, Drake once appeared untouchable in the eyes of both fans and the music industry.

The rapper described Drake as one of the most universally loved figures in entertainment and admitted he was surprised by the intensity of the backlash that followed the Canadian superstar's highly publicised feud with Kendrick Lamar.

6ix9ine claims Lil Durk getting arrested for m*rder-for-hire and Drake’s situation with Kendrick Lamar is karma for when they dissed him on “Laugh Now Cry Later” pic.twitter.com/WbuPh0FXvh — keeno ✧ (@ayekeeno) May 20, 2026

Read more Drake New Album 2026: Will 'Iceman' Features Reveal Who Sided With Kendrick? Drake New Album 2026: Will 'Iceman' Features Reveal Who Sided With Kendrick?

6ix9ine on Drake's Public Backlash

Drake has faced increased scrutiny since his battle with Kendrick Lamar escalated in 2024. The feud produced several headline-grabbing diss tracks and dominated conversations across social media and the music industry.

One moment that stood out to 6ix9ine was Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime performance, in which the Compton rapper referenced Drake during one of the year's most-watched events.

For 6ix9ine, the situation represented a dramatic shift from the image Drake had maintained for much of his career. He pointed to the widespread memes, online criticism, and negative commentary that followed the feud as evidence that public sentiment had changed significantly.

Whether fans agree with that assessment or not, Drake's reputation became one of the biggest talking points in hip-hop throughout 2024 and 2025.

6ix9ine believes that Drake’s and Lil Durk’s “diss track” towards him, “Laugh Now Cry Later” lead to them getting humiliated in front of the world cause of “God’s intervention” 🤔 pic.twitter.com/wTelT5kMMr — Frank Magana (@FrankMagana15) May 22, 2026

The 'Laugh Now Cry Later' Controversy Returns

A major part of 6ix9ine's argument centres on 'Laugh Now Cry Later,' Drake's 2020 collaboration with Lil Durk.

The song included lyrics widely interpreted as shots at 6ix9ine during a period when the rapper was facing criticism for cooperating with federal authorities in a high-profile racketeering case.

Referencing the track, 6ix9ine highlighted what he sees as an ironic twist of fate.

'The name of their song in 2020 when they dissed me was 'Laugh Now Cry Later',' he said during the interview.

That statement has reignited discussion of the long-running Drake-Lil Durk feud with 6ix9ine, a rivalry that has produced years of public exchanges and online reactions.

Why 6ix9ine Connected Lil Durk's Legal Troubles

Beyond Drake, 6ix9ine also focused on Lil Durk's ongoing criminal case.

The Chicago rapper was arrested in October 2024 and remains in custody without bond while fighting allegations connected to a murder-for-hire plot that prosecutors say dates back to 2022. His trial is currently expected to begin in August 2026.

In reference to the case, 6ix9ine suggested that the timing of Durk's legal troubles reinforced his belief that divine justice was at work.

He also cited a Bible verse that he believes supports the idea that those who humiliate others eventually face consequences themselves.

Why Comments Are Generating Debate

The latest 6ix9ine VladTV interview has generated attention because it combines several of hip-hop's biggest ongoing storylines, Drake's public image, Kendrick Lamar's impact on the culture, and the serious legal challenges facing Lil Durk.

Critics argue that linking public controversies and criminal proceedings to divine punishment is speculative and impossible to prove. Supporters, meanwhile, see the comments as another example of 6ix9ine's ability to spark conversation by framing events through an unexpected lens.

What is clear is that the discussion has once again brought attention to the years-long conflict between the three artists. As Drake continues to navigate his tarnished public image and Lil Durk prepares for the legal battle of his life, 6ix9ine's words serve as a reminder of how quickly the tides can turn. In the high-stakes world of hip-hop, where reputations can be built and destroyed overnight, the intersection of talent, public opinion, and the law remains a narrative that never sleeps.