Katie Price's whirlwind marriage to Lee Andrews has lurched into fresh controversy after the reality star reported her new husband 'missing' from Dubai this month, claiming he told her he had been arrested, hooded, bound and taken to a mysterious 'black site.' The drama unfolded just weeks after Katie Price married Andrews in January following what has been widely described as a 10‑day romance.

The news came after an already chaotic start to the relationship between Katie, 48, and Andrews, 42, who presents himself as a businessman. For those who haven't been following every twist, the pair's fourth‑time‑lucky wedding for Katie was always going to attract attention. Their brief courtship, conducted largely online, was quickly followed by a ceremony and a public pledge to appear together on ITV's Good Morning Britain on Wednesday 13 May. That appearance never happened.

Andrews, who has been dogged by rumours he is a con man, was due to fly to the UK for the breakfast show but failed to board a flight, telling Katie he had urgent 'business' in Oman. He later tried to reassure her and their critics by posting a video he claimed showed him travelling to her from Oman airport.

Online sleuths quickly pointed out it was filmed in Dubai, not Oman. Speculation then spread that he was banned from leaving Dubai, though he has denied that claim, and there has been no official confirmation either way, so those allegations should be treated with caution.

What happened next is where the story veers from messy to surreal.

Katie Price's 'Kidnap' Fears And Black Site Texts

Katie Price told followers she had gone to the authorities and filed a missing person report for Andrews, saying she was terrified he had been kidnapped. According to her account, she last saw him over FaceTime, where he appeared to be in the back of a van with 'ties around his hands' and a 'hood over his head'.

A few hours later, Katie shared screenshots of text messages she said came from Andrews. In them, he claimed he had been arrested, urged her to contact the Embassy and suggested he was being transferred to a 'black site,' a term more often associated with secretive detention facilities than marital spats. He then tried to sound breezy, telling her he would 'sort it' and adding, 'In the van... just being detained wtf.'

Katie has said that was the last direct contact she had from her husband. Since then, fans noticed activity on Andrews' social media and questioned how a supposedly detained man could still be posting updates. Katie responded with a now‑deleted post insisting she was behind at least some of that activity. 'I have Lee's Facebook. It's not him on this, it's me,' she wrote, trying to shut down rumours that he was secretly enjoying life elsewhere.

None of these claims about arrests, travel bans or black sites has been confirmed by authorities in Dubai or the UK. Until they are, the more lurid details sit firmly in the realm of allegation.

Dubai 'Manhunt' And The Surreal World Around Katie Price

As if the saga were not strange enough, television personality Luisa Zissman, who lives in Dubai, threw herself into what she jokingly called a 'manhunt' for the missing husband. Posting for what she described as 'our queen Katie,' Zissman told followers she was trying to track Andrews down and then shared a photo of him apparently working out in a gym.

That image appeared to be a doctored version of a shot actor Chris Hemsworth had posted a month earlier. Zissman captioned it with a pointed question: 'Did Katie Price marry Chris Hemsworth or is Lee AI Andrews hiding in his skin?' The implication was clear. In her view, at least, Andrews' online persona looked increasingly artificial, if not outright deceptive.

For fans, it has been difficult to distinguish genuine concern from the carnival of commentary that always surrounds Katie Price. She has never been a private figure. Her personal life has been documented, dissected and, at times, monetised for more than three decades.

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Georgia Trevitt, a journalist who spent three months working closely with Katie as her ghostwriter in 2021, believes the public is wrong to assume she is being naive about the media circus that now surrounds her fourth marriage. 'Katie is far from stupid – she understands exactly how the media works,' Trevitt told Heat Magazine. 'Love her or loathe her, she's been queen of the headlines for over 30 years, and that doesn't happen by accident.'

Trevitt argues that while Katie thrives on drama, that does not mean she concocted a fake disappearance. 'She thrives on drama because she knows how to turn it into momentum – she's a media machine,' Trevitt said. 'I don't believe she's deliberately orchestrated some grand PR stunt involving him being 'kidnapped' or going 'missing.' In fact, I think she's genuinely fallen for his lies and been conned by him.'

Katie Price Steps Back As Questions Swirl

With no verified sighting of Andrews and no clear official timeline of what, if anything, happened in Dubai, Katie Price has publicly said she is stepping away from the chaos. After rumours that the entire saga was a publicity exercise, she rejected the idea it was a 'PR stunt' and tried to shift the focus back to herself and her five children.

'There's only one person I need to look after and it's myself,' she said. 'I need to continue with my life. What will be will be.'

Trevitt believes that, emotionally at least, Katie is less fragile than some might imagine. In her view, the star's long experience of tabloid scrutiny has made her unusually pragmatic. 'Katie's savvy enough to use whatever unfolds to her advantage,' she said. 'When drama hits, she works with it.

After years of front-page headlines, she knows exactly how to harness attention once it starts rolling. And honestly, I don't think she'll be truly heartbroken over Lee. From everything that's come out about him, she should be running a mile.'

For now, the wild truth behind Katie Price's latest heartbreak is that there are more questions than answers. Until authorities confirm what happened to Lee Andrews, the story sits in that uneasy space where personal tragedy, alleged deception and Katie Price's instinct for survival all collide.

IBTimes UK has reached out to Katie Price's reps for comments.