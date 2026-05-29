The highly anticipated wedding of pop sensation Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce was always going to be a spectacle, but the real obsession has become who will actually make it onto the guest list. As the couple lock down details of their nuptials, speculation over A‑list attendees has intensified, driving a wave of breathless coverage and fan theories.

Initial reports suggested the couple planned to marry in New York City over the 4 July weekend. However, industry insiders now believe those original save-the-date notices were deliberate decoys designed to misdirect public attention. Subsequent reports revealed that Swift has chosen to telephone her desired guests personally to preserve maximum confidentiality.

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Zoë Kravitz Invited Despite Alleged Relationship Frictions

Zoë Kravitz has reportedly secured an invitation to the exclusive ceremony, despite earlier rumours of a feud. A source familiar with the situation stated that the Big Little Lies star is absolutely guaranteed to attend the event.

Conversely, her fiancé, Harry Styles, will likely be absent due to scheduling conflicts. Styles, who dated Swift briefly between 2012 and 2013, will be travelling internationally for his current music tour obligations.

Ed Sheeran Inspires The Couple's Secretive Wedding Approach

Longtime musical collaborator Ed Sheeran and his wife, Cherry Seaborn, are confirmed recipients of a wedding invitation. The impending celebration is reportedly structured to mirror the strict privacy measures implemented during Sheeran's 2018 marriage.

An insider noted the intentional similarities between the two heavily guarded private events. 'To this day no one knows exactly who attended Ed Sheeran's wedding, and that's the model for this one,' the source explained. 'Total secrecy.'

Haim Sisters And Suki Waterhouse Prepare For The Celebration

The inclusion of the Haim sisters on the guest roster aligns neatly with Swift's well‑documented friendship with the musical trio. Earlier in 2026, the singer attended the New Year's Eve wedding of Este Haim and technology entrepreneur Jonathan Levin.

Meanwhile, Suki Waterhouse confirmed her impending attendance during a 28 May interview with Variety magazine. She said she hoped to gather specific ideas for her own future marriage to Robert Pattinson. 'Nothing scarier than the actual planning part, right?' Waterhouse remarked.

🚨 Suki Waterhouse reveals to Variety that she’ll attend Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding:



“I’m gonna go to Taylor’s wedding, and maybe I’ll get some inspiration. It will be amazing.” pic.twitter.com/TCWEzxzmfN — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSUpdating) May 28, 2026

Selena Gomez And Gigi Hadid Rumoured As Potential Bridesmaids

Supermodel Gigi Hadid is widely expected to be present at the forthcoming private ceremony. She maintains a close relationship with the singer, and multiple reports suggest she may serve in the official bridal party.

Selena Gomez and her husband, Benny Blanco, have also received their formal invitations. Swift previously delivered a reception speech when Gomez married the music producer last year, and Gomez is similarly rumoured to be a designated bridesmaid.

Cara Delevingne And Coach Andy Reid Complete The Inner Circle

Cara Delevingne remains a key figure in Swift's immediate inner circle and has been invited to the nuptials. The model famously allowed the musician to reside with her following a particularly difficult relationship breakdown.

Representing Kelce's professional world, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is currently slated to attend. Reid shares a long‑standing connection with Scott Swift, the singer's father, stemming from his earlier coaching tenure with the Philadelphia Eagles.

'I knew her from Philadelphia. Her dad was a big NFL fan,' Reid stated during a 2023 broadcast. 'So I had met her when she was real young, and her dad,' the veteran coach elaborated.

As the event draws closer, the final attendee roster remains tightly guarded by the couple's teams. The public will almost certainly have to wait until after the vows are exchanged to learn which famous faces actually made it inside.