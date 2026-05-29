Erika Kirk has forcefully rejected online claims that she is dating casino heir Blake Wynn, insisting in a post on X that reports she has 'moved on' from her late husband, Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, are 'every single word' untrue and insisting that 'Charlie's love will last me a lifetime.'

The news came after US conspiracy commentator Colin Scott Campbell published a video on X alleging that Erika Kirk had been seen getting 'very intimate' with Wynn at the Beverly Hills Hotel. Campbell claimed unnamed sources watched the pair kissing and embracing at the hotel bar and said they had been spotted shopping together earlier the same day. His account, which offered no supporting evidence beyond the anonymous tip, was quickly amplified across right‑wing corners of social media already obsessed with the widow's private life.

‼️CONFIRMED: Erika Kirk Has A New BOYFRIEND — She Was SPOTTED Getting Handsy with New Jewish Boyfriend BLAKE WYNN (Nephew of Casino Mogul Steve Wynn) at Exclusive Beverly Hills Hotel 👀



I have now confirmed through 2 separate sources that Erika Kirk has already moved on — and… pic.twitter.com/MCfW2nGCxZ — Project Constitution (@ProjectConstitu) May 28, 2026

Erika Kirk Says She Was In Arizona, Not The Beverly Hills Hotel

For context, Charlie Kirk was assassinated in September 2025, a killing that propelled his widow from the background of his political operation to the forefront of both Turning Point USA and a rolling online culture war. Since then, Erika Kirk has been repeatedly targeted with lurid accusations, from claims she was involved in her husband's death to suggestions she is racing into a new relationship.

Responding directly to Campbell's latest allegation, Erika Kirk replied on X that the story was fabricated from top to bottom and that she was not even in California on the date he cited.

So I’m guessing that we can add Mr. Blakey Wynn to Erika’s growing list of Charlie’s buddy billionaire class friends that Erika Kirk just can’t keep her hands off of!



Bombshell new report from @ProjectConstitu confirming that Erika has indeed moved on with her JEWISH new man! Is… https://t.co/nRIYKs39Ew pic.twitter.com/1gagoWeRJ3 — Sam’sFamReacts (@samsfamreacts) May 28, 2026

'Every single word here is a lie. The Lord is the only one who can ever fill that most painful void,' she wrote, adding that she had been in Arizona at the time, celebrating her young son's second birthday.

She went further, spelling out that Blake Wynn is not a secret new partner but, in her account, a long‑time friend of Charlie's who is himself planning to propose to his own girlfriend.

Is this really Erika Kirk’s new boyfriend?



Blake Wynn is a Jewish American entrepreneur and founder of the Celebrity Poker Tour.



I’ll be sad thinking of Charlie if she has indeed moved on so soon after such a public display of grief.



I hope he’s resting in peace ✝️ pic.twitter.com/98yXmv9qzT — Kiera Diss (@KieraDiss) May 28, 2026

Erika Kirk also took aim at Campbell personally, accusing him of fixating on her grief for clicks. 'Your deranged obsession with me and blatant disregard for any form of truth whatsoever is deeply disturbing, and I am praying you get the help you so clearly need,' she wrote, before twisting the knife with a pointed aside: 'Brush off the Dorito dust and go touch grass.'

Nothing in Campbell's original video has been independently verified, and there is no public evidence to support his description of events. Absent hotel CCTV, witness statements or time‑stamped images, the allegation currently stands as one man's claim against the detailed denial of both people said to be involved. Until more information emerges, it should be treated with caution.

Blake wynn is only 26 years old Erica is 38 pic.twitter.com/Q1BU0a5Dhj — Crystal Smallen (@CrystalSmallen) May 28, 2026

Blake Wynn Backs Erika Kirk As Legal Threats Mount

Wynn, the supposed other half of the rumoured pairing, also surfaced online to back up Erika Kirk's version of events and to criticise the broader ecosystem of anonymous accounts fuelling the story.

'Blake Wynn here... I hate to be the bearer of bad news to the cesspool of bots and X users that spend their entire day making things up under the guise of journalism, but I am not dating Erika Kirk,' he posted, accusing Campbell of relying on junk information. In a further jab, Wynn said Campbell's 'sources' amounted to 'a tag team of Helen Keller & AI-generated audio', adding: 'I feel bad for anyone that follows your garbage.'

Here's an Instagram photo from Blake Wynn's Instagram account. That is Tulsi Gabbard in the middle. Is that Erika Kirk on the left? pic.twitter.com/tRX6ezw6fk — Citizen John Public (@CitizenJohnPub1) May 28, 2026

Campbell has not backed down. In follow‑up posts, he queried Wynn about his whereabouts on the date in question and suggested that if his informant was wrong, he would consider it a mistake by the source rather than deliberate deception. As with his earlier video, he has provided no documentary evidence to support his narrative.

This is not the first time Erika Kirk has pushed back through lawyers as well as social media. In March, her legal team sent Campbell a cease-and-desist letter accusing him of defamation over previous claims that she was involved in Charlie's murder and tied to sex trafficking connected to Jeffrey Epstein. Those allegations, like the latest dating story, have not been substantiated by any publicly available evidence.

Wow Blake didnt even have the 'sacred' 'private' or 'dearest' moment of proposing before Erika let the whole world know it was coming.. even his longtime girlfriend 😂🤭😂🤭😂 pic.twitter.com/LREHptQRGO — Nikki Rosier (@NikkiRosier4) May 28, 2026

The pattern is grimly familiar. Since her husband's killing, Erika Kirk has been managing not only personal grief and sudden leadership of Turning Point USA as its new CEO, but also an unending stream of online attacks. Critics have seized on everything from her public composure to her wardrobe, and some on the right have accused her of 'moving on' too quickly simply because she continues to appear at events and post on social media.

One earlier flashpoint came a little over a month after Charlie's death, when a video clip of an emotional onstage hug between Erika Kirk and US Vice President J.D. Vance went viral. Within hours, X was awash with claims of an illicit affair and even talk of divorce for Vance. Both Erika and the vice president later described the interaction as nothing more than a supportive embrace during a brutal public moment and dismissed the wider speculation as baseless.

She has also faced accusations from conservative commentator Candace Owens, who has publicly questioned Erika's past relationships and suggested she had not been fully honest about romances before meeting Charlie. Owens has not produced documentary evidence to support those suggestions either, but in the febrile world of right‑wing influencer politics, the insinuation alone has been enough to fuel fresh rounds of hostility.

Through all of this, Erika Kirk has repeatedly said that she is relying on her Christian faith, focusing on her two children and trying to preserve her husband's political legacy rather than responding to every accusation hurled her way.

The insistence that 'Charlie's love will last me a lifetime' sits awkwardly alongside the internet's impatience for a new scandal, but for now she appears determined to push back, document denials in real time and drag some of the murkier corners of the conversation into the daylight of on‑the‑record statements.

IBTimes UK has reached out to Erika Kirk's reps for further comments.