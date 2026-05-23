Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly planning a summer wedding in New York City, but industry insiders now suggest their big day could be upstaged by an equally high-profile set of nuptials, as Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz prepare a star‑packed celebration in the UK and possibly New York later in the year. The two couples, straddling music, film and sport, are said to be quietly mapping out ceremonies that could define the celebrity calendar in 2026.

Both relationships have been under intense scrutiny for months. Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce announced their engagement in August 2025 after a year of headline‑dominating appearances, from NFL play‑offs to Eras Tour after‑parties. Styles and Kravitz, meanwhile, were first linked publicly in 2025 and confirmed their engagement in April 2026, immediately igniting speculation about what a wedding between a former One Direction star and the daughter of Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz might look like.

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Styles and Kravitz Line Up A‑List Ceremony

If early chatter is right, the most star‑studded guest list of 2026 may belong to Styles and Kravitz. One insider quoted by RadarOnline described Kravitz as 'this hybrid of Hollywood and rock royalty,' pointing out that she has 'been surrounded by celebrities since she was born, and hardly knows anyone that isn't famous.' The expectation, is that 'there are going to be a ton of A‑listers on the guest list, and not just her parents' friends.'

Page Six has reported that the couple are currently working towards 'a small wedding' in the UK around Christmas, attended only by family and close friends. Yet even the word 'small' is doing heavy lifting here.

Another source told the same publication that Kravitz 'would want to do something in New York because of her dad,' adding, 'If anything it's going to be two weddings. Dad still lives in downtown Manhattan. It could be at the Fouquet's Hotel. If she does two weddings it would be one in London and one in New York.'

Harry Styles & Zoë Kravitz BEAUTIFUL Wedding Plans Revealed! All The Details! https://t.co/qUuKAHapNM ➡️ — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) May 21, 2026

None of these venue details have been confirmed by the couple or their representatives, so talk of specific hotels and guest numbers remains speculative and should be treated with caution. What is clear is that Kravitz is not new to the process. She previously married actor Karl Glusman in 2019, and the pair separated in 2021. 'This is Zoë's second time down the aisle so she's pretty chill about it all,' an insider told RadarOnline, adding that she is 'very open to whatever kind of wedding Harry wants.'

That flexibility meets Styles' own sprawling social circle. 'He's got so many friends himself so it's hard to imagine this will be less than 200 people, if not more, and the lion's share will be famous,' the same source said. Between Kravitz's film and fashion contacts and Styles' music‑world network, the guest list alone is being treated as a kind of cultural event.

The pair were first spotted together in Rome in August 2025, where they were photographed holding hands and, as one report bluntly put it, 'grabbing each other's butts.' They became engaged in April 2026, and Kravitz was seen wearing what outlets described as a 'huge' $500,000 engagement ring at Styles' Together, Together tour kickoff in Amsterdam on 16 May.

Both bring long, much‑dissected romantic histories to this new chapter. Styles has previously been linked to Taylor Swift, Kimberly Stewart, Kendall Jenner and Olivia Wilde. Kravitz was engaged to Channing Tatum from 2023 to 2024 and has dated Penn Badgley and Drake.

Swift and Kelce's New York Plans Under Pressure

Set against that, Swift and Kelce's wedding has, until now, looked like the obvious frontrunner for 'event of the year.' The couple got engaged in August 2025, and multiple reports have pointed to 3 July in New York City as the likely date of their ceremony, although neither Swift nor Kelce has publicly confirmed it.

Page Six reported that Fanatics chief executive Michael Rubin even shifted the date of his annual, celebrity‑heavy Fourth of July party from 4 July to 1 July to avoid overlapping with the rumoured wedding, underlining the level of deference being shown to Swift's schedule. The same outlet has suggested that close friends Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid are in line to serve as bridesmaids, which would all but guarantee saturation media coverage before the couple even arrive at the venue.

Wedding Rivalry? Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles' Star-Studded Celebration Could Overshadow Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Nuptials https://t.co/hw8iISfPv9 pic.twitter.com/DMeSwbqkmx — OK! Magazine USA (@OKMagazine) May 23, 2026

Not all of the attention has been welcome. In April, a source told OK! that Swift was 'on edge' after details of the wedding leaked to the press, describing the singer as frustrated by the difficulty of keeping anything truly private at this scale. The combination of her global fanbase, Kelce's NFL profile and the commercial gravity around Swift's every move has turned what might have been a relatively contained celebration into a rolling news story.

Swift's own relationship history has long been fodder for tabloids and fan theorists alike. The 'Opalite' singer has previously dated Joe Jonas, Taylor Lautner, Corey Monteith, John Mayer, Jake Gyllenhaal, Conor Kennedy, Harry Styles, Calvin Harris, Tom Hiddleston, Joe Alwyn and Matt Healy, a list that guarantees renewed interest in who does and does not make the guest list for this wedding.

For now, though, the prospect of Swift and Kelce saying their vows in New York, only to be followed months later by a transatlantic Styles and Kravitz celebration, has turned 2026 into an unofficial contest over who can stage the most dazzlingly famous 'I do.'