Elon Musk's former partner Ashley St. Clair has shared a rare photo of their one-year-old son Romulus on Instagram, using the post to vow that 'nothing's gonna hurt' the child as the pair's custody battle plays out in the United States.

For context, the image, posted to St. Clair's Instagram Stories on Thursday 28 May, comes after months of public friction between the influencer and Elon Musk over their son, born in September 2024. Romulus is Musk's 13th child with four different women, and the latest legal wrangle in a personal life that now attracts almost as much scrutiny as his businesses.

In the brief clip, St. Clair is seen walking along a beach, holding the toddler's hands as they move across the sand. She keeps her outfit understated: black shorts, a white tank top, a bucket hat. An orange heart emoji covers Romulus' face, a now-familiar compromise used by public figures who want to share family moments without fully exposing their children online.

What turned the otherwise ordinary beach scene into something more loaded was the audio. St. Clair overlaid the video with 'Nothing's Gonna Hurt You Baby' by Cigarettes After Sex, starting the track on the lyric that matches the title. She did not add any text or explanation, but the framing was precise enough that many followers treated it as a message aimed far beyond the shoreline.

Elon Musk Custody Fight Deepens Around Romulus

The post came after Musk declared in January that he would be filing for full custody of Romulus, citing concern over St. Clair's views on gender and children. The Tesla and SpaceX chief wrote on X: 'I will be filing for full custody today, given her statements implying she might transition a 1-year-old boy', responding to a user's comment accusing St. Clair of coming out 'in support of trans grooming'.

Those are his words, and his interpretation. St. Clair has publicly apologised for comments she previously made about the trans community, and she has rejected the claim that she intends to 'transition' her son. The legal filings themselves are not quoted in the material made available, so the exact language before the court is not yet clear. Nothing has been confirmed in terms of a final custody decision, so all such claims should be taken with a grain of salt until orders are on the record.

What is visible is a very modern kind of domestic conflict, waged half in court and half on social media, pushed along by an audience that already has strong feelings about both Elon Musk and debates around gender identity. St. Clair's latest beach post sits squarely in that uneasy space: not overtly hostile, not explicitly about the case, yet unmistakably framed as a promise of protection.

Inside Ashley St. Clair's Account Of Her Time With Elon Musk

In a separate video shared on 21 May, St. Clair offered her own running commentary on how her relationship with Musk evolved, and ultimately soured, around the time she discovered she was pregnant.

'Get ready with me while I talk about when things started going south with Elon,' she told followers, using a standard influencer format to deliver very non-standard subject matter. She described the early days of their romance, particularly a trip to St Barts, as 'emotionally intimate', saying they spoke seriously about having children.

According to her, Musk was at that stage encouraging her to consider motherhood sooner rather than later. 'When Elon was like, 'You should have kids, my only limited resource is time," of course, it is appealing to do what I always wanted to... be a mom and not have to worry about the s--- going on in this economy,' she recalled.

Read more Ashley St. Clair Says Elon Musk Romance Turned 'Weird' After Pregnancy Reveal Ashley St. Clair Says Elon Musk Romance Turned 'Weird' After Pregnancy Reveal

Her tone in that section is almost wistful. Then it shifts. St. Clair says that once she took a pregnancy test and it came back positive, Musk's behaviour changed.

'As soon as I'm pregnant, this is when things start getting weird,' she said, claiming that his contact became 'inconsistent' and his actions stopped matching his earlier assurances. 'There's just things that are not adding up or that are different from what he previously said to me.'

Musk has not responded in detail to that characterisation of their relationship, beyond his public focus on the custody dispute and his concerns about how their son will be raised. There is no formal statement from his representatives attached to these specific claims, which again makes it difficult to verify more than the broad outline: they were involved, they had a child, and they are now in conflict.

What is beyond dispute is that Romulus has become the latest child of Elon Musk to be drawn into public controversy without any say in the matter. St. Clair's Instagram Story, set to a dream-pop lullaby about keeping someone safe, can be read as a small act of defiance against that reality. Or simply as a mother trying, in the only space she fully controls, to insist that her son is not just a symbol in another political fight.

Either way, the custody case is ongoing. There are no court orders published in this material, no agreed custody schedule, no firm timeline for resolution. Until those documents emerge, all that can be reported with certainty is what each side is willing to say in public, and the carefully curated fragments they choose to show of the child at the centre of it.