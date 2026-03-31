Taylor Swift is reportedly considering whether to cancel her 13 June wedding to Travis Kelce after details of the date and venue were leaked, an insider told Heat magazine. The pop star, 36, and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, also 36, had been preparing to marry at Ocean House, a luxury seafront resort in Watch Hill, Rhode Island, but sources close to the couple say the string of disclosures has left Swift rattled and rethinking her original arrangements entirely.

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The news follows months of speculation over the nuptials, which first drew widespread tabloid attention after the couple's engagement announcement in August 2025. Reports published in December 2025 claimed that Swift was so keen on securing 13 June — a date long linked to her lucky number — that she allegedly paid another couple who had already booked Ocean House that weekend to take the slot for herself.

'The fact that the date and all sorts of other details have already leaked has rattled her,' the Heat insider said. 'It's got to the point where she's considering the idea of changing their plans completely to avoid having it turn into a circus.'

The pressure is not purely emotional. Kelce recently confirmed he will return to the Kansas City Chiefs for the new football season, which starts in September, with training camp expected to get underway in July. The window to hold the ceremony before he returns to the NFL is already narrow and appears to be shrinking.

'They have a very tight timeline because it all has to fit around Travis' football schedule,' the source told Heat. 'Taylor totally supports him going back for another season, but it hasn't made the wedding planning easy.'

Vision for the Perfect Wedding

Swift has, by all accounts, taken near-total ownership of the planning process. Kelce has stepped back, apparently content to trust a partner who has spent her career orchestrating large-scale events down to the last detail.

'Travis has handed most of the planning off to Taylor — this is her field, and she has a strong vision of what she wants,' the insider said. 'The downside of that is that she's feeling overwhelmed and having sleepless nights.'

There is a particular kind of pressure in planning the most scrutinised wedding in recent cultural memory. The insider's portrait of Swift — stretched between deadlines, perfectionism and a mounting suspicion that the people around her are talking — is consistent with what has long been observed about how seriously she takes control of her own narrative.

Part of that desire for control, the source suggested, was shaped by watching her close friend Selena Gomez pull off a near-total media blackout around her marriage to Benny Blanco in September 2025. No advance photographs or leaks appeared, with the ceremony quietly arranged and images released on Gomez's own terms after the event.

'She says Selena's wedding was perfect, and the fact that she could share the pictures on her own terms rather than have someone leak them made it even better,' the insider said.

Hunt for the Wedding Leak

The leaks have also created tension within the couple's inner circle. According to the Heat magazine source, suspicion has fallen on people within Travis Kelce's own camp, and the NFL star has reportedly launched a quiet investigation.

'There has been some chatter the leaks are coming from someone in Travis' camp, so now he's on a mission to figure out who's blabbing,' the insider said. 'Anything that upsets Taylor upsets him.'

Kelce has reportedly sought to reassure Swift that the marriage itself matters more than keeping every logistical detail out of the tabloids. It is a characteristically grounded stance, though whether it fully convinces a bride who has spent years perfecting the art of the controlled reveal remains uncertain.

'Taylor just wants to be able to control the narrative for the biggest day of her life,' the source told Heat. 'She hasn't scrapped her original plan yet, but it's something she's on the fence about — and if more details come out, she says she'll have no choice.'

Neither Ocean House nor representatives for Swift or Kelce have issued a public statement on the reports. Nothing about the wedding has been officially confirmed.