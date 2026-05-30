Hugh Jackman's ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness is reportedly in talks to sell home video footage and write a tell-all memoir about their marriage, with US outlets claiming a bidding war is under way as of late October for what is being pitched as a raw account of love, identity and starting over. The reports, which centre on Furness allegedly being 'done protecting' the X‑Men star after their divorce, also suggest producers are circling a possible documentary using the private recordings.

The news came after months of swirling speculation around the former couple's split and Jackman's image as one of Hollywood's safest pairs of hands. Jackman, 57, and Furness, 68, announced the end of their 27‑year marriage in 2023, presenting a united front at the time and asking for privacy. Since then, the tone around the break-up has shifted considerably, at least in the tabloid telling of it, with anonymous sources painting a far more fractious picture of what went wrong behind closed doors.

According to US magazine Globe, quoted this week in columnist Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice Substack, Furness has long had a set of 'plans' on ice and is now ready to 'push the red button.' One unnamed source told the outlet that she remains 'very hurt and betrayed by Hugh's actions' and is prepared to cash in, both emotionally and financially, on her version of events.

Shuter's newsletter cites a publishing insider who claims several houses are competing for the memoir, which is being sold as a 'bold, emotional' account of her life with Jackman and what came after. If those reports are right, the money on offer is substantial enough that, as the insider bluntly put it, 'For Deb to justify the big bucks, she'll have to lay everything out there.'

That is where the story moves from divorce memoir to full‑blown celebrity hazard. The same source alleges that any Deborra-Lee Furness tell-all would address not only the breakdown of the marriage but accusations of an affair between Jackman and his current girlfriend, Broadway star Sutton Foster, as well as 'other occasions where he wasn't exactly lily‑white.'

Tell-All to Include 'Hundreds of Hours' of Home Videos

What makes this potential project more explosive, if the sources are to be believed, is the alleged existence of a vast private archive. Globe's source insists Furness holds 'hundreds of hours' of home video footage stretching back to the couple's earliest days, and that she owns the copyright.

If accurate, that would give her wide discretion over how the material is used and monetised. 'There's also a lot of interest in Deb telling her side of things in a fly‑on‑the‑wall documentary,' the source claims, adding that there would be 'no legal issue' with her showing the footage.

Again, there is no contract, production announcement or streaming deal on the public record to confirm any of this. At this stage, the documentary talk is based entirely on anonymous briefings and industry gossip.

From Jackman's perspective, the prospect of a Deborra-Lee Furness tell-all backed by intimate recordings is portrayed as something close to catastrophic. 'All this is the ultimate nightmare,' one source told Globe, adding that the actor 'just wants to move on with his life and wishes to God that Deb would stop being so petty.' That language reflects the speaker's agenda as much as any objective truth. Jackman himself has not echoed it publicly.

Public Digs, Private Fears and Image

There have already been small public flickers of tension. In April, Globe notes, Furness appeared to endorse a sharply worded post from actor Kerry Washington promoting her Apple TV+ series Imperfect Women. Washington captioned an Instagram video, 'You cannot trust ANYBODY... EVER.' Furness responded in the comments: 'HILARIOUS .,,, so true.'

On its own, that sort of social media aside is flimsy evidence of anything. Yet, placed alongside the current wave of briefings, it feeds a narrative of a woman who feels badly let down and is now less inclined to hold her tongue.

People close to Jackman, speaking anonymously, appear deeply uneasy about what might come next. 'There's also a real worry on his side that the mud will stick [once Deb does her tell-all] and people will see him as this major love rat who's been living a lie and conning his fans with a false image,' one source is quoted as saying.

It is a revealing fear. Few actors have cultivated as spotless a public persona as Jackman. For decades, he has been the consummate professional: a Broadway workhorse, Marvel stalwart and amiable chat-show guest. The suggestion that private behaviour does not match the public brand is precisely the sort of allegation that sells books and streams, even if it never rises above that level.

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Sources aligned with Furness, meanwhile, paint her shift toward the spotlight as a kind of belated self‑preservation. After years of being the supporting player in somebody else's myth, they say she wants to tell her own story, even if it blows up what is left of their shared one. 'She's done holding back and essentially protecting him,' a source told Globe. 'He's made his bed for himself and now he's going to have to deal with the consequences.'

No legal filings, no confirmed publishing deals and no named officials back up the juiciest parts of this saga yet. For now, the only solid fact is that one of Hollywood's most carefully maintained love stories has ended, and both halves of it are deciding how much of the truth, or at least their version of it, they are finally willing to show.