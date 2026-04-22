Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's so called 'ghost' wedding is reportedly being planned for later this year in the United States, but even close friends allegedly still do not know where it will take place. According to journalist Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice Substack, the couple are withholding key details until the last possible moment.

Swift and Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, both 36, announced their engagement last summer after two years together. The 'Life of a Showgirl' singer and the New Heights podcaster confirmed the news on social media, prompting immediate speculation about when and where they would marry. Earlier this month, one report suggested the wedding could take place over the Fourth of July weekend, although neither Swift nor Kelce has confirmed that publicly.

Shuter reported that while a date has been fixed, much of the rest remains unclear by design. 'There's a date, but no venue,' one source told him. Another insider insisted the secrecy is strategic, not indecision.

'The truth is, no one knows exactly where it will be yet. Not even the guests,' the source said. According to Shuter's report, that tight control over information is entirely deliberate.

Why The Wedding Is Being Kept Under Wraps

A Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding was always likely to attract extraordinary attention. With Swift one of the world's biggest pop stars and Kelce one of the NFL's most recognisable names, any confirmed venue would quickly become a magnet for fans, media and uninvited onlookers.

Sources quoted by Shuter suggested that is exactly what the couple want to avoid. 'They want total control and total privacy,' one insider said, adding that details would not be shared until the very last minute.

Security appears to be the main concern. Another source said the pair are determined to prevent leaks, warning that if the location emerged too early, 'it would turn into a circus.' For two people used to living in public, the wedding appears to be the one event they want to keep tightly protected.

That approach also fits with Swift's own public hints. During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show last year, Norton pressed her on whether she would marry in 2026. Swift did not give a direct answer.

'Oh, you'll know,' she replied, joking that she had planned to invite him anyway. It was a light moment, but it also suggested she expects the wedding to become a major public event once it happens, even if the planning remains under wraps for now.

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If the wedding looks secretive from the outside, Swift's own comments suggest it may be expansive once the day arrives. She has previously said she would focus fully on planning after releasing her latest album and admitted she was 'excited' to shape the celebration with Kelce.

One thing she does not appear keen to limit is the guest list. Speaking about weddings more broadly, Swift said the most stressful ceremonies are often the smaller ones, where every invitation becomes a difficult calculation.

'I know it's going to be fun to plan because I think the only stressful weddings are the ones where you have a small amount [of invites], and people are on the bubble,' she said.

She went on to describe the process many couples face when deciding who makes the cut. 'You have to evaluate or assess your relationship with them to see if they should be there,' she said, before adding firmly: 'I'm not going to do that.'

Taken together, those comments point to a large celebration with a broad circle of friends, family and collaborators rather than a tiny private ceremony. They also help explain why secrecy around the venue matters so much. The bigger the guest list, the greater the risk of details leaking early.

For now, the only confirmed fact is the engagement. Everything else, from the timing to the venue, remains based on anonymous sourcing, leaving Swift and Kelce's 'ghost' wedding as a carefully managed mystery.