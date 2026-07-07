A rare piece of family history left Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson visibly emotional after a fan surprised him with vintage wrestling magazines featuring his late grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia, during a promotional stop in London.

The unexpected encounter quickly resonated with fans after Johnson shared the heartfelt moment online, calling it one of the most meaningful gifts he has received while promoting Disney's live-action Moana.

'The Rock' Moved by Fan's Incredible Gift

While greeting fans near Tower Bridge during his Moana promotional tour, Johnson stopped after spotting a supporter holding two vintage wrestling magazines, the 'Sports Digest' and 'Wrestler,' featuring his late grandfather, as reported by KTLA.

'Look at that, man. Wow,' he said before taking a closer look. Holding the magazines, Johnson added: 'Oh my God. My grandfather used to wrestle here, man, in London. This is crazy.'

INCREDIBLY COOL gift from an awesome fan - a vintage wrestling magazine with my grandfather on the cover.



As you see by his pictures, my grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia was the inspiration behind my character MAUI from MOANA.



Thank you Steven



I got the best fans in the… pic.twitter.com/656Ju2bxWq — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 6, 2026

The fan, named Steven, explained that he had met Johnson's mother, Ata Maivia, at WrestleMania in Dallas, where he told her about the magazines and she said she hoped to see them one day.

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Clearly moved, Johnson replied: 'I'm going to carry these to her, and I'm going to give these to her. I'm going to make it very ceremonial. This is going to mean so much, sir. It means so much to me.'

Johnson later shared the encounter on his social media, calling it an 'INCREDIBLY COOL gift from an awesome fan.'

He also expressed his appreciation for the thoughtful surprise, 'Thank you Steven. I got the best fans in the world!'

Who Is 'The Rock's' Late Grandfather, Peter Maivia?

Born Fanene Leifi Pita Maivia in Samoa, Peter Maivia was a pioneering Samoan wrestler and respected High Chief. According to Fox Sports, he rose to prominence across South Pacific wrestling circuits before becoming a top attraction in the United States during the 1970s.

Beyond wrestling, Maivia appeared in the 1967 James Bond film You Only Live Twice. He died in Hawaii in 1982 when Johnson was 10, but the actor has often credited his grandfather with shaping both his career and his connection to his Samoan heritage.

Peter Maivia's Legacy Lives Through Maui

Johnson has long said his portrayal of Maui is a tribute to his grandfather. In his post, he reminded followers: 'As you see by his pictures, my grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia, was the inspiration behind my character MAUI from MOANA.'

He has also explained that Maui's tattoos, physique, charisma, and larger-than-life personality were all inspired by Maivia, making the role a deeply personal way to honour both his grandfather's memory and his Polynesian heritage.

Fans Praise the Emotional Moment

The video quickly gained traction online, with many fans praising both Steven's thoughtful gesture and Johnson's emotional response.

'That is such a beautiful moment and a lovely thing to do. Could see how you literally stopped in your tracks when you saw your grandfather,' one wrote.

Another added: 'Wow, just think there is not much you can give a celebrity, but Steven had something meaningful.'

'This brought a tear to my eyes. Can't imagine how cool it is to bring something like that back into the right hands,' another fan wrote.

Many said the rare magazines were the kind of gift that money cannot buy, while others praised Steven for keeping his promise to Ata Maivia years after they first met.