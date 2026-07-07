Retired NFL player Will Compton has spoken publicly about what he described as a surprising omission from Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's wedding guest list, admitting he was left 'flabbergasted' after realising many familiar faces from the Kansas City Chiefs star's inner circle had attended the highly anticipated ceremony.

His candid comments, made during a recent podcast appearance, have since gone viral, fuelling fresh discussion about the celebrity wedding and its exclusive guest list.

Will Compton Says He Was 'Flabbergasted'

Compton addressed the issue during an appearance on Wake Up Barstool, where host Dave Portnoy questioned him about his absence from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding.

The former linebacker, who has long been associated with Kelce through the annual Tight End University summit, admitted he initially gave little thought to not attending. However, his perspective changed as photographs from the event began circulating online.

'I'm gonna be honest, I didn't think nothing of it at first,' Compton said.

He added that he became 'kinda flabbergasted' after seeing images from the wedding and believing that 'everybody else' connected to Tight End University had received an invitation.

Had to call my friend @_willcompton to check in on him after he got absolutely snubbed from the Swift Kelce wedding pic.twitter.com/0q1KqfNDDh — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) July 6, 2026

Compton also expressed surprise after learning that sports analyst Dean Blandino had reportedly attended the ceremony, prompting him to question whether the reports were accurate.

Portnoy responded by saying Blandino had indeed been present, along with what he described as 'everybody at Tight End U.'

Social Media Reaction

The exchange quickly gained traction on X, where clips from the interview spread widely among sports and entertainment fans.

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Compton later responded with humour, writing that it had been a 'tough phone call' and joking that his heart rate had reached 142 beats per minute during the discussion.

He also thanked T-Bob Hebert for providing additional context at the beginning of the interview, explaining that he had actually been in Italy when Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got married.

Although Compton's remarks were light-hearted, he indicated he planned to raise the subject directly with Kelce, saying he intended to 'talk to Travis' about the situation.

Longstanding Friendship Between Compton and Kelce

The viral discussion has attracted attention partly because of Compton's longstanding friendship with the Chiefs tight end.

Compton has co-hosted the Bussin' With the Boys podcast alongside former NFL player Taylor Lewan since 2019. Kelce first appeared on the programme in July 2023, just weeks before his relationship with Swift became public.

Kelce returned to the podcast in 2024, where he discussed Swift and revealed three of his favourite songs by the Grammy-winning singer.

During his latest appearance in July 2025, Kelce spoke about the challenges of dating one of the world's biggest pop stars, describing paparazzi attention as the most difficult aspect of Swift's fame. He also joked that he did not 'want my meat on Page Six'.

The NFL star proposed to Swift the following month after the couple had dated for two years.

Swift and Kelce Kept Wedding Details Private

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have shared very few details about their wedding despite widespread public interest in the event.

Guests who attended have described the celebration as an intimate occasion, even though more than 1,000 people reportedly witnessed the couple exchange vows. Among those who later praised the ceremony were Olympian Abby Wambach and Good Morning America presenter Robin Roberts.

Reports have also claimed the pair had already legally married in a private ceremony before hosting the larger celebration.

Neither Swift nor Kelce has publicly commented on Compton's remarks regarding the wedding guest list. However, the retired NFL player's comments have become one of the latest talking points surrounding the celebrity couple's marriage, with the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding continuing to generate significant online interest.