Taylor Swift's wedding to Travis Kelce has drawn backlash over one guest's identity, though conflicting reports initially left it unclear which member of the Demetriou family was actually photographed before further reporting suggested both may have attended.

Multiple outlets initially reported, citing Page Six, that Steven J Demetriou, executive chair of Amentum Holdings, was pictured arriving at the couple's Madison Square Garden ceremony on 3 July 2026. A separate correction issued afterwards disputed that identification, pointing instead to his son. Neither Swift nor Kelce has commented publicly.

Two Conflicting Claims About One Photograph

The initial wave of coverage, including reports from different outlets, named the wedding guest as Steven J Demetriou, executive chair of Amentum and former chief executive of Jacobs Solutions between 2015 and 2023. These reports noted he was accompanied by his wife and his son, Ohio Republican state representative Steven J Demetriou Jr., and that the family's presence was linked to a friendship between the elder Demetriou's adoptive son, basketball player Reggie King, and Kelce, his childhood friend.

Steven J Demetriou, Executive Chair of Amentum Services, the sole contractor of an ICE Camp in Texas went to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelces wedding pic.twitter.com/63JKd27F9K — chair🪑 (@hairpin_chair) July 4, 2026

However, the political activist account The 50501 Movement later issued a public correction disputing that identification. It stated that 'the connection to Steven J Demetriou, Executive Chair of Amentum, does not appear to be supported,' and that the wedding guest 'appears to be Steve Demetriou, a member of the Ohio House of Representatives, not the Amentum executive.' The correction did not provide further sourcing for its revised claim, and it does not align neatly with earlier reporting that had already identified the state representative as 'Jr', distinct from his father.

Subsequent reporting and social media discussion suggest a simpler explanation may reconcile both accounts: rather than one report being wrong, both father and son appear to have attended the wedding together, alongside the elder Demetriou's wife. If accurate, this would mean the original identification and the 50501 correction are not necessarily in conflict, but are instead each describing a different member of the same family present at the same event.

Why the Confusion Persists

The dispute has proven difficult to resolve because father and son share the same first name and surname, distinguished formally only by 'Jr', and both men are reported to have attended the wedding together. Adding to the confusion, the 'epic, great and life-changing' quote given to reporters outside the wedding hotel is attributed by most outlets to the son, the Ohio politician, rather than the Amentum executive, yet headlines and social media posts have often applied the ICE-related criticism to whichever man was named simply as 'Demetriou', without specifying which one.

On Reddit and forums including Democratic Underground, users have argued the point directly with one another, with some insisting the Amentum executive attended and others countering that 'it was the Ohio state representative' and that 'the Kelce family are from Ohio,' pointing to the Ohio political and basketball connections as the more plausible explanation for the invitation. Other social media discussion has since suggested both men were present, which would explain why neither camp in the argument has been able to fully disprove the other.

Taylor Swift invited Steve J. Demetriou to her wedding a man who runs an ICE Detention Center. Where’s the outrage swifties? or that only reserved for harassing other female artists. pic.twitter.com/STTGQzTIxK — emma (@guitarsongss) July 4, 2026

Amentum's ICE Contract Remains the Underlying Issue

Whichever family member was photographed, the criticism driving the story concerns Amentum's role operating Camp East Montana, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility at Fort Bliss, Texas. The Trump administration initially awarded a £960 million ($1.3 billion) contract to Acquisition Logistics LLC to build and run the 5,000-bed facility in July 2025, with a financial ceiling of roughly £2 billion ($2.7 billion), despite that firm having no prior experience operating a detention centre. Amentum, led by Steven Demetriou as executive chair, was later named the site's replacement contractor. The facility has faced reports of poor conditions and detainee deaths since opening, and legal and civil rights organisations have sued ICE over conditions there.

this is genuinely so disgusting and evil idk about anymore about taylor i can't recognise that woman and I really sorry but I can't truly keep like supporting her or anything cause why? I don't understand why? — . (@accrzaaa) July 4, 2026

Fans React Regardless of Identity Dispute

Read more Delta Pilots Report Terrifying 'Big Bang' After Chicago Plane Fireworks Strike Disrupts America250 Celebration Delta Pilots Report Terrifying 'Big Bang' After Chicago Plane Fireworks Strike Disrupts America250 Celebration

The backlash itself has continued regardless of which Demetriou was actually pictured. One Reddit user, Captain_Cupcake03, called the guest list 'absolutely grotesque and out of touch,' while another wrote: 'This is genuinely so disgusting and evil... I can't truly keep supporting her.' Others have pushed back, arguing the connection to Amentum was overstated or unproven, with one forum poster writing simply: 'Please delete this thread.'

As of publication, no outlet has issued a definitive on-the-record confirmation clarifying exactly which Demetriou, or Demetrious, appeared in the disputed photograph, and neither Swift's nor Kelce's representatives have addressed the confusion.