WhatsApp users around the world were unable to send photos overnight UK time, with videos and stickers also failing while text messages continued to work. By morning the service was functioning again, but Meta had still not said what caused the problem.

The disruption began appearing in user reports at around 10.30pm UK time, as images and other media repeatedly refused to upload or download. With no official WhatsApp status page or explanation from Meta, many people were left relying on third‑party outage trackers and social media posts to confirm it was not just their phone or connection at fault.

What Went Wrong With WhatsApp Media

The issue was specific to multimedia. Many users reported that ordinary text messages continued sending without any trouble, while photos, videos and stickers failed to go through. Down Detector, a website that tracks outages across major online services, recorded a spike in reports at around 10.30pm UK time.

WhatsApp does not operate a public status page, unlike many other major online services, so users had no official source confirming the outage while it was happening. Reports gathered by tracking services filled that gap instead.

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How Many People Were Affected

Thousands of users worldwide reported difficulties sharing photos, videos and stickers, according to tracking data. Some users described being unable to post to their WhatsApp Status feature at all.

Others reported that images failed to upload or download entirely, rather than simply sending slowly. The scale of the reports suggested the issue extended beyond a small group of users, though WhatsApp has not confirmed an exact number of people affected.

Other Meta Platforms Were Unaffected

WhatsApp is owned by Meta, which also owns Facebook and Instagram. The company has been consolidating the infrastructure behind its various platforms, meaning an outage affecting one service can sometimes spread to others sharing the same systems.

That did not happen this time. The problems did not appear to extend to Facebook or Instagram, suggesting the fault was contained to WhatsApp's own multimedia delivery systems rather than shared infrastructure across Meta's platforms.

Meta Has Not Explained the Cause

By morning, the sending issue appeared to be fixed, with users able to send photos, videos and stickers again as normal. Meta has not issued a public explanation for what caused the disruption or confirmed how many users were affected globally.

This is not the first time WhatsApp has experienced an outage without detailed follow‑up explanation. The absence of a dedicated status page means users are typically left relying on third‑party tracking services and social media reports rather than official updates, both during an outage and afterwards.

A Pattern of Periodic Outages

WhatsApp has experienced outages of varying scale in the past, some affecting message sending entirely, others limited to specific features such as multimedia delivery. The app has more than three billion users globally, meaning even a short‑lived, narrowly scoped outage can generate a large volume of user reports in a short period of time.

For now, the immediate issue has been resolved, and users should be able to send photos, videos and stickers as normal. WhatsApp separately announced in June that it plans to introduce optional usernames, allowing users to be contacted without sharing their phone number, a feature expected to roll out in the coming months.

Whether this outage prompts any changes to how Meta communicates about service disruptions in the future remains to be seen, given the company has not addressed the incident publicly beyond the issue being resolved.