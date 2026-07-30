Pavel Durov, the founder of messaging platform Telegram, has accused Russia of branding him a terrorist for refusing government demands for mass surveillance and censorship, issuing his first personal response after Moscow added him to its official register of terrorists and extremists.

'Russia has designated me as a "terrorist" for refusing its demands for mass surveillance and censorship on Telegram,' Durov wrote on Thursday. 'Under Russian law, I'm banned from "publishing information on the Internet". Russian officials have clearly got confused about who can ban whom from the Internet.'

His statement was followed by a satirical image comparing his own designation as a 'terrorist' with a photograph of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov meeting Taliban representatives beneath the caption 'Respected partners', capping nearly a full day of increasingly defiant responses across Telegram's official social media channels.

Russia has designated me as a “terrorist” for refusing its demands for mass surveillance and censorship on Telegram.



Under Russian law, I’m banned from “publishing information on the Internet” 😌



Russian officials are clearly confused about who can ban whom from the Internet 😉 — Pavel Durov (@durov) July 30, 2026

Telegram's Response Escalated Throughout the Day

Durov's written statement marked the latest step in a sequenced public response that unfolded over several hours following Russia's criminal case against him.

Shortly after Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) announced terrorism-related charges on Wednesday, Telegram's official account on X published a photograph of Durov raising his middle finger. The company offered no explanation alongside the image, leaving users to interpret it against the backdrop of Moscow's accusations.

Hours later, on 30 July, observers noticed that Durov had changed the profile picture on his personal Telegram channel to an edited image depicting himself dressed as an Islamist militant, an older internet meme that first circulated several years ago. The image remained online only briefly before being removed, but screenshots spread across Telegram and X.

Pavel Durov responded with a meme. Hours after Russian security services accused the Telegram founder of assisting terrorism, he changed his Telegram profile picture to an old image depicting himself as an Islamist militant. pic.twitter.com/PCsQJeKkUm — The Grey Terminal (@thegreyterminal) July 29, 2026

Telegram's official X account then published a 13-second video showing Durov dancing beneath the caption 'freedom of expression'. Like the earlier photograph, the company did not elaborate on the meaning of the clip.

freedom of expression pic.twitter.com/pntdmkNKW2 — Telegram Messenger (@telegram) July 30, 2026

Only afterwards did Durov issue his first written response, directly addressing Russia's decision before sharing a second post featuring the side-by-side meme captioned 'Don't get confused'.

The image placed Durov's portrait beneath the word 'Terrorist' alongside a photograph of Lavrov shaking hands with Taliban representatives beneath the words 'Respected partners', highlighting what Durov suggested was a contradiction in Russia's treatment of political opponents and its diplomatic contacts.

Russia Accuses Telegram of Facilitating Terrorism

The public exchange followed a series of actions by Russian authorities.

On Wednesday, the FSB, Russia's domestic security agency, announced criminal charges accusing Durov of facilitating terrorist activity through Telegram. Investigators alleged the platform had failed to remove channels, chats and bots that authorities said were used by Ukrainian intelligence agencies, terrorist organisations and extremist groups to coordinate sabotage, cybercrime and attacks inside Russia.

The agency also cited the popular Telegram dating chatbot Dayvinchik, also known as Leo, alleging it had been used to recruit young Russians for sabotage operations. Russian authorities said 46 users of the chatbot, aged between 12 and 22, had been detained since July 2025.

On Thursday, Rosfinmonitoring, Russia's financial intelligence agency, formally added Durov to its public register of terrorists and extremists, linking the designation to the criminal case already announced by the FSB.

Russian authorities have also begun procedures to place Durov on an international wanted list. If convicted under the relevant article of Russia's criminal code, he could face life imprisonment.

Long-running Dispute Over Telegram

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The latest confrontation is the newest chapter in Durov's long-running dispute with Russian authorities over Telegram's approach to privacy and government access to user data.

Durov, who founded Telegram in 2013 after leaving Russian social networking company VKontakte, has repeatedly said the platform will not compromise end-to-end privacy or introduce mass surveillance mechanisms demanded by governments.

Earlier this year, Russian authorities opened a criminal investigation into Durov, prompting him to accuse Moscow of attempting to force users onto a state-controlled messaging platform.

Despite repeated regulatory disputes, Telegram remains one of the most widely used messaging applications in Russia.

Thursday's posts were Durov's most direct public response so far, using Telegram's own communication channels to comment on the case before ending with a personal statement rejecting the allegations and a meme aimed at Russia's foreign policy.