Apple will allow iPhone users in the EU to copy text or images on their handset and paste them directly on a Windows PC from autumn 2027, after losing a major court battle over its obligations under the EU's Digital Markets Act. The change means a tightly controlled iOS clipboard feature will become a cross‑platform tool that rival services can use once an iOS 28 update rolls out in Europe.

The change flows from new DMA interoperability rules that require designated 'gatekeepers' to let third‑party services access the same hardware and software features as their own. Apple's court defeat means it must now provide free and effective clipboard access to approved developers, rather than keeping this function limited to its own ecosystem.

Apple must provide free and effective interoperability to third-party developers and businesses with hardware and software features controlled by iOS and iPadOS.



Today, we've initiated two specification proceedings to assist Apple in complying with its interoperability… pic.twitter.com/wWPouytXdF — European Commission (@EU_Commission) September 19, 2024

DMA Rules Behind Clipboard Interoperability

The European Commission has translated those obligations into detailed specification measures for iOS, setting out how Apple must expose nine key features to connected devices and third‑party services so that rivals can offer experiences comparable to Apple's own hardware.

A Commission factsheet on how the DMA is making smartphones better explains that Apple, Google and Microsoft have had to create portals where developers can request interoperability with operating‑system features, moving functions such as copy‑and‑paste, notifications and pairing tools into an openly documented framework.

For Apple, that means maintaining a structured process for EU developers seeking interoperability with iOS and iPadOS, including a dedicated webform and support page, clear timelines and a maximum five‑day response time to initial enquiries, as described in Apple's interoperability guidance.

Apple's developer documentation shows that requests go through distinct stages: submission via Feedback Assistant or an online portal, an initial legal and technical assessment against Article 6(7), a tentative project plan, and then development and release of a solution if effective interoperability is judged feasible and appropriate.

How the Clipboard Feature Was Requested

The forthcoming iPhone‑to‑Windows clipboard feature is a direct product of that process rather than a standalone consumer perk added at Apple's discretion. According to reporting on Apple's implementation plans, a request from Microsoft to enable copy‑and‑paste between iPhones and Windows PCs was submitted and picked up in spring, then escalated after initial assessment before Apple confirmed on 26 June that it would develop a solution as part of what it described as a 'significant engineering effort'.

Under the DMA and the Commission's specification decision for connected devices, Apple must ensure that interoperability for third‑party solutions is as effective as the tools available to its own services and cannot burden rival features with extra friction or obscure settings, the Commission has stated in its interoperability guidance.

That means the clipboard bridge for Windows PCs is expected to work in a way broadly comparable to Apple's Continuity features between iPhone and Mac, giving users practical parity instead of a reduced option.

Timeline and Why It Matters to Users

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Apple's developer materials indicate that interoperability projects can take six to 18 months from assessment to release, with the clipboard‑sharing solution placed at the longer end of that range.

Current planning points to an autumn 2027 rollout tied to iOS 28, with a developer beta arriving shortly before a public launch, meaning users in the EU should not expect the feature to appear in the earliest versions of the software.

From a user perspective, the change addresses a familiar difficulty: moving small pieces of content between iPhone and non‑Apple PCs. It is now set out as a formal commitment backed by enforceable EU law via the DMA's interoperability regime.

For developers and digital‑rights advocates, watchdog reports noting numerous interoperability requests made under the DMA suggest this clipboard project will be watched closely as an early test of whether Apple's framework can deliver visible cross‑platform features rather than leaving alternative solutions in a lengthy approval process.