KEY POINTS Sawyer Hemsley confirms he is gay, ending online speculation.

Acknowledges the journey of self-acceptance and personal growth.

Emphasizes respect for the values he was raised with.

Crumbl Cookies continues to expand despite controversies.

Sawyer Hemsley, co-founder and Chief Brand Officer of Crumbl Cookies, publicly came out as gay on Monday, August 25, 2025, in an Instagram post. The announcement follows months of speculation online, with users on TikTok and Reddit commenting on his appearance and mannerisms. Hemsley called the process of accepting his sexuality a 'journey of growth and honesty', saying it has brought him peace and authenticity.

Hemsley co-founded Crumbl Cookies with his cousin Jason McGowan in 2017 while attending Utah State University. The brand has since grown into a billion-dollar business, known for its rotating weekly cookie menu, viral social media presence, and celebrity collaborations. Its unique approach to indulgent, oversized cookies has helped make Crumbl a household name.

Despite past scrutiny over product quality and labor issues, Crumbl continues to expand across the US and beyond. Hemsley's coming out shines a light on the challenge of balancing personal identity with public life, and his openness has drawn praise for its honesty and courage.