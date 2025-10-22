Teresa Giudice's latest reconciliation push has taken a twist, with reports claiming the 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star reached out to Kathy Wakile before trying to mend fences with Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga.

The move split viewers and insiders, who see it as either a strategy or desperation to regain control of the RHONJ storyline.

Shocking Attempt to Reconnect

Sources claim that Teresa Giudice recently made contact with her cousin and former RHONJ co-star Kathy Wakile in an apparent attempt to reestablish their solid relationship. The attempt at reconciliation is all the more unexpected because the two famously parted ways years ago over allegations of betrayal and jealousy.

One insider clarified, 'Teresa knows she's burned a lot of bridges. After everything that has been spoken between them, reaching out to Kathy was surprising; however, it appears that she wanted to try things out before confronting the Gorgas once more.'

A Plan Rooted in Strategy or Revenge?

Industry insiders speculate that Teresa's approach may have been motivated more by strategy than by love. Teresa supposedly planned to forge a new alliance with Kathy, who has also had her share of problems with Melissa, while tensions between her and the Gorgas remained high.

'Teresa thought if she could get Kathy back on her side, it would send a message,' one source said. 'It would show she's still got influence and connections beyond the Gorgas. Some people even think she wanted to use Kathy as leverage before trying to reconcile with her brother.'

Fans and former cast members, however, are apparently perplexed by the decision, calling it 'calculated' and 'transparent.' Many questioned on social media why Teresa would approach Kathy, who left the show years ago and has publicly distanced herself from the turmoil.

Kathy Wakile's Firm Refusal

Teresa made an effort, but her apparent 'revenge plan' soon failed. According to reports, Kathy Wakile turned down the olive branch in favour of avoiding the turmoil and being pulled back into the RHONJ spotlight.

An insider informed, 'Kathy has moved on.' She didn't want to be exploited for Teresa's purposes or to reopen past wounds. She is now concentrating on her personal life and her family.

Teresa was reportedly upset by the rejection and resorted to Joe and Melissa as a 'last resort' after her attempts to get back in touch with Kathy failed, according to insiders.

The Gorgas Aren't Convinced

Teresa apparently went to her estranged brother and sister-in-law in an attempt to mend their strained relationship after Kathy rejected her. However, insiders maintain that the Gorgas are aware of her intentions.

According to one insider, 'Joe and Melissa don't believe Teresa's being genuine. They believe she is attempting to steer the storyline in advance of the upcoming season. It seems less like a genuine effort at peace and more like damage control.'

Teresa's efforts might not be sufficient to guarantee her place in upcoming episodes, since producers are apparently unwilling to record another round of family drama.

Fans Divided Over Teresa's Next Move

Fans' reactions to the RHONJ star's acts have been mixed. Some have expressed concern that Teresa's actions are more about staying relevant than making amends.

One internet post said, 'She's clearly trying to stay on top. But contacting Kathy first—that's crazy. She appears desperate rather than strategic as a result.'

Others, however, stand up for her, claiming that Teresa has been unfairly portrayed over the years and should be commended for attempting to make amends, regardless of the reason.