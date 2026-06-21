Elon Musk warned Tesla investors on Thursday that ramping up production of its Optimus humanoid robot and planned robotaxi service will be far slower than many expect, telling the Q1 2026 earnings call that 'it is literally impossible to predict' how quickly the new technologies can be built at scale.

Speaking from California, Musk stressed that initial output of both the Cybercab robotaxi and the company's Optimus line would be 'very slow' this year, with any meaningful revenue impact pushed into 2027.

Tesla was on the cusp of turning its Optimus prototype and self-driving software into mass-market products that could redefine the company's growth story. Instead, investors heard a chief executive better known for audacious timelines lean on physics and factory logistics. Musk framed the rollout of Tesla's next generation of products as a 'stretched S-curve,' arguing that when 'everything is new' from the hardware to the supply chain the early stages inevitably crawl before they sprint.

Elon happy = humanity happy :) pic.twitter.com/z2u8EgZ4DK — Astro Greek (@astro_greek) June 20, 2026

Elon Musk Concedes Limits on Tesla's Production Pace

Optimus is no side project inside Tesla. Musk has repeatedly described the humanoid robot as potentially more valuable than the company's car business. On Thursday's call, however, he laid out a distinctly unglamorous reality of what it means to convert Tesla's ageing Model S and X line in Fremont into a facility that can build robots instead of luxury saloons.

'You can't dismantle some gigantic production line overnight. It takes at least a few months to do so. Then you've got to install a new production line,' Musk told analysts. He said that even if Tesla could shut down the existing line, remove it, install a completely new Optimus line and turn it back on within four months, 'that is an insanely fast speed.'

That phrase hung in the air. Musk has built his public image on the idea that Tesla can bend the usual rules of industrial ramp-up. On this call, he sounded closer to a factory manager than a techno-visionary. He repeatedly stressed the sheer number of variables that could slow Optimus as it moves from glossy demos to something that rolls off a line in serious volume.

Elon Musk:



"Tesla's focus is autonomous cars, building futuristic autonomous cars. We want the future to look like the future" pic.twitter.com/5kC2q8L1W9 — Mars University (@MarsUniversityX) June 20, 2026

'It will be quite slow for us as we iron out the 10,000-plus unique items that have to be solved for Optimus to reach volume production,' he said. It was not a forecast so much as a pre-emptive plea for patience.

Outside markets have already priced in that scepticism. Prediction platform Polymarket currently gives just a 15% chance that a consumer version of Optimus will be released by the end of 2026, and a mere 1% probability by 30 June that year.

Nothing about those timelines is confirmed, so they should be treated with caution rather than treated as fact, but they do reflect a clear disconnect between the most optimistic Tesla bulls and the broader betting public.

Robotaxi and FSD: Elon Musk Talks Safety, Not Hype

Musk's comments on Tesla's robotaxi ambitions and its Full Self-Driving software. Hype around an August Cybercab unveiling has helped drive fevered online debate over when Tesla might finally deploy a driverless taxi service in California, one of its most important markets.

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Musk pulled expectations back several notches. 'I don't think unsupervised FSD or robotaxi revenue would be super material this year, but I do think it will be material probably in a significant way next year,' he said. Again, there was an emphasis on sequencing rather than spectacle: revenue will come, but not before the technical hurdles, safety sign-offs and regulatory approvals are dealt with.

Here too, betting markets are unconvinced that robotaxis are imminent. According to Polymarket, the probability that Tesla launches a robotaxi service in California by 30 June sits at just 3%. That figure is not an official forecast, and should be taken with a grain of salt, but it reinforces the sense that, outside the core Tesla faithful, expectations for near-term robotaxi deployment remain modest.

Spending Heavily Now for a Later Payoff

Behind Musk's appeals for investor patience is a brute financial reality. Tesla's chief financial officer, Vaibhav Taneja, told the call that the company expects to spend 'over $25 billion' in capital expenditure in 2026. That is an enormous outlay even by Tesla's standards, and it is being funnelled into a tightly defined set of bets.

The shopping list includes the new Optimus production line in Fremont, a second dedicated Optimus factory at the company's Giga Texas complex, the ramp-up of the Cybercab robotaxi platform, and a $3 billion semiconductor research fabrication facility. In other words, Tesla is pouring cash into robots and chips rather than more conventional car plants.

Q1 numbers explain why Musk is so keen to manage expectations now rather than later. Tesla reported revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, up 16% on the same period last year. Non-GAAP earnings per share came in at $0.41, beating analyst estimates of $0.3481. Those headline beats might once have been enough to send the stock flying.

Elon Musk: "In the next 6 to 12 months, we’ll be doing our first implants for vision, where even if somebody is completely blind, we can write directly to the visual cortex."



"Long term, you would have very high resolution and be able to see multispectral wavelengths... you… pic.twitter.com/WjtMz7FcKk — Elonogy (@ElonogyX) June 16, 2026

Look under the bonnet, though, and the picture is more nuanced. Services and 'Other' revenue jumped 42%, suggesting strength in software, maintenance and other side businesses. Energy revenue fell 12%, and operating expenses climbed 37%, largely driven by spending on artificial intelligence research and development.

That mix leaves the core car business doing less of the heavy lifting just as Tesla redirects capital towards robotics and autonomy. It is a pivot that might one day justify Musk's vast promises. On Thursday's call, however, the message was simpler and more grounded: even for Tesla, there are some speeds that really are 'literally impossible.'