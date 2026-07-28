Joy Reid has reignited debate over Elon Musk's role in Tesla's history after describing the billionaire as 'actually an idiot' and arguing that he 'didn't invent Tesla' but instead bought into the company after it had already been founded.

Speaking on The Joy Reid Show, the former MSNBC host also mocked Tesla's Cybertruck, saying supporters have spent years portraying Musk as a visionary despite what she described as a misunderstanding of the company's origins.

The remarks quickly spread across social media, fuelling another round of discussion over who founded Tesla and why Musk is officially recognised as one of the electric vehicle maker's co-founders.

Joy Reid: “You’ve been spending a decade insisting Elon Musk is genius. When you hear him talk you realize he’s actually an idiot. You keep telling them, ‘But he invented Tesla,’ when he didn’t, he just bought it. Two other white dudes invented Tesla, they’re geniuses. Elon just… pic.twitter.com/5DLcLtPYFk — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) July 26, 2026

What Did Joy Reid Say?

During the programme, Reid criticised Musk's public reputation, arguing that many people incorrectly believe he created Tesla. 'You've been spending a decade insisting Elon Musk is genius. When you hear him talk you realise he's actually an idiot,' Reid said.

She continued: 'You keep telling them, "But he invented Tesla," when he didn't, he just bought it. Two other white dudes invented Tesla, they're geniuses. Elon just bought it and now people think he's a genius.'

Reid also took aim at Tesla's Cybertruck, calling the vehicle 'sh*t' as part of her broader criticism of Musk. Reid's remarks were widely shared on X, where supporters echoed her criticism of Musk's public image while others defended the Tesla chief executive, arguing his leadership was instrumental in turning the company into a global electric vehicle leader. The exchange once again highlighted how discussions about Musk often extend beyond his business ventures into broader political and cultural debates.

Why Tesla's Founding Remains a Point of Contention

Tesla was founded in 2003 by engineers Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning. The pair established the company with the ambition of accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles at a time when the industry was still dominated by petrol-powered cars.

Musk became involved the following year by leading Tesla's Series A funding round, investing millions of dollars and taking on the role of chairman. His financial backing and increasingly active role in product development helped shape the company's direction during its formative years.

Musk joined the company in 2004 after leading its first major investment round, becoming chairman before later assuming the role of chief executive. Following legal disputes involving the company's early leadership, Tesla reached an agreement allowing Musk, Eberhard, Tarpenning, JB Straubel, and Ian Wright to describe themselves as company co-founders.

That distinction has continued to fuel debate between critics, who argue Musk was not part of Tesla's original creation, and supporters, who credit him with transforming the start-up into one of the world's most valuable carmakers.

Why the Debate Has Resurfaced

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Questions about Musk's role in Tesla's history frequently return whenever the billionaire gets embroiled in political or cultural controversies.

Reid's latest comments have once again drawn attention to the difference between founding a company and joining it shortly after launch, while also highlighting the polarising views surrounding Musk's leadership of Tesla and his wider public profile.

Whether readers agree with Reid's assessment or not, the exchange has revived one of the most persistent arguments surrounding one of the world's best-known technology entrepreneurs.