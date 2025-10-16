Alex Cooper's exchange with Kim Kardashian on Call Her Daddy has been branded a 'dig' by viewers after a clip circulated suggesting Cooper implied Taylor Swift attempted to 'cancel' Kardashian.

The nearly two-hour interview, released on 15 October 2025, saw Kardashian address a raft of personal and career topics, from her marriage to Kanye West to old magazine shoots, while host Cooper pressed with candid, sometimes provocative questions.

The episode was posted on the official Call Her Daddy channels and has since spawned short clips and social commentary that focus not on Kardashian's disclosures but on one moment in which Cooper referenced Swift in a way many social-media users interpreted as shading the pop star.

The Exchange That Sparked the Reaction

A short clip circulating on TikTok and YouTube Shorts shows Cooper raising the issue of celebrity feuds and, according to the clip's framing, suggesting Swift had tried to 'cancel' Kardashian.

The clip (and versions posted on Instagram) has been widely reshared, with some viewers calling the remark a pointed aside, a 'dig', aimed at Swift; others argue the moment was clipped out of context from a longer, nuanced conversation.

The full episode, however, contains a broader interview in which Cooper repeatedly steers Kardashian into reflective and, at times, uncomfortable territory; for example, asking about past photoshoots and longstanding rumours. Watching the full episode is essential to judge tone and intent because short social clips can change how comments land.

Historical Friction: The Taylor-Kanye-Kim Triangle

The tension began with the infamous 2009 MTV Video Music Awards, when West stormed the stage during Swift's acceptance speech, declaring Beyoncé's video was more deserving. That moment laid the foundation for a feud that, overtime, evolved from a spat between West and Swift to include Kardashian as a vocal participant.

In 2016, West released the song 'Famous', with the lyric:

'I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that bitch famous.'

West claimed that Swift had approved the lyric in advance. Swift's team countered that she was never made aware of that particular line, and asserted West had asked her only to post his song on social media, not to sanction the controversial phrase.

Kardashian entered the fray when she released snippets of a phone call conversation between West and Swift on her Snapchat in July 2016, suggesting Swift had given 'approval' to parts of the song. Critics and fans accused Kardashian of selectively editing the footage, omitting the very line 'I made that bitch famous', which Swift had insisted was never presented to her.

Kim publicly asserted:

'She totally approved that ... She totally knew that that was coming out. She wanted to all of a sudden act like she didn't.'

Taylor responded with a public statement:

'Where is the video of Kanye telling me he was going to call me 'that bitch' in his song? It doesn't exist because it never happened.'

Thus, the viral claim that Swift 'cancelled' Kardashian is rooted in that 2016 moment, when the latter, as mediator/defender of West's position, cast Swift as duplicitous, triggering waves of public backlash, and opening the door for a narrative of character assassination.

Who Tried to Cancel Kim Kardashian?

In the TikTok clip that has circulated widely, Alex Cooper asks Kim Kardashian a question about celebrity conflicts and reputational risk. The snippet suggests Cooper implied someone had attempted to 'cancel' Kardashian (apparently referencing Swift), then says she prefers not to name who because she 'doesn't need an entire nation to come after her.'

For public figures, the difference between implication and accusation matters. A host's insinuation, whether intentional or inadvertent, can re-ignite old narratives and fuel new controversies.