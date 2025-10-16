Kim Kardashian's shapewear empire, Skims, has done it again, and this time, the internet can't stop talking about it. Very recently, the brand launched its most provocative piece yet, which was a barely-there thong adorned with faux pubic hair, officially called The Ultimate Bush.

Retailing for $32, the underwear sold out within 24 hours, sparking a heated cultural debate about whether it's bold body-positivity, ironic art, or simply a marketing gimmick.

So what exactly is this product? When should you wear it, and should you buy it?

The 'Ultimate Bush': A New Kind of Intimate Statement

According to Skims, The Ultimate Bush is its 'most daring panty yet,' made from 'super sheer, stretch mesh' and topped with a patch of realistic faux hair in a variety of tones and textures. Customers can choose from 12 colour and texture combinations, including 'clay blonde straight,' 'sienna ginger straight,' and 'cocoa black curly.'

The collection's tagline says, 'With this iconic new panty, your carpet can be whatever colour you want it to be.'

Kim Kardashian herself introduced the line on her Instagram Story, calling the collection 'insane' and referring to the thongs as 'merkins,' the historical term for pubic wigs used in fashion and performance.

Skims also released a vintage-style promotional campaign mimicking a 1970s game show, complete with a male host, female contestants, and a cheeky sign reading 'Does the Carpet Match the Drapes?' The playful video drew both laughter and backlash across social media platforms.

The Internet Reacts — Outrage, Irony, and Art

As with most things Kardashian, the internet was split.

On X (formerly Twitter), users accused the brand of continuing to commodify the female body, arguing that the product symbolised how capitalism first stigmatised women's body hair and now profits from selling it back to them.

'All jokes aside about the Skims Bush panties, it's disgusting to watch all parts of the female body become commodified,' one user wrote.

Others saw humour and even empowerment in the concept. One TikTok creator joked she planned to wear her new 'bush thong' under a see-through gown at her workplace holiday party, while another said she appreciated its potential meaning for women with alopecia or post-chemo hair loss, even if she doubted that was Kardashian's intent.

Fashion critics, meanwhile, saw the release as a reflection of current haute couture trends. As design researcher Stu (@toydose) noted in a viral tweet, 'You're seeing a direct trickle-down from haute couture to general population consumers,' referencing John Galliano's 2024 Maison Margiela show, where embroidered human-hair garments made waves in Paris.

When (and Why) Would You Wear It?

While it may not be designed for everyday comfort, the faux-hair thong has a few practical and theatrical uses.

Given its playful, exaggerated design, it's ideal for themed parties, burlesque performances, or fashion-forward events. Meanwhile, for bold dressers, the panty can add a subversive twist under sheer gowns or transparent fabrics, echoing runway looks by designers like Duran Lantink and Jean Paul Gaultier.

It can also be a part of body-positivity symbolism. For those embracing body autonomy or rejecting conventional beauty norms, it's a tongue-in-cheek piece that celebrates naturalness — or the illusion of it.

Should You Buy It?

At $32 per piece, the Skims Ultimate Bush is relatively affordable compared to luxury lingerie, though opinions differ on whether it's worth owning.

For some, it's a novelty collector's item, a playful commentary on beauty standards. For others, it's an unnecessary gimmick that reflects how far the commodification of women's bodies has gone.