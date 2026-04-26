Fresh off a bruising awards season, speculation is intensifying around the relationship between Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner, with growing chatter suggesting the couple could be facing pressure to split following his high-profile Oscars loss. What began as a glamorous Hollywood pairing is now being scrutinised as a potential casualty of awards-season fallout.

Could Oscar Defeat Lead to Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner Break-Up?

Chalamet, 30, entered the 2026 Academy Awards as a strong contender for Best Actor but ultimately walked away empty-handed, capping what insiders describe as a 'humiliating' night for the actor. His film also failed to secure any major wins, compounding the disappointment.

The evening itself appeared tense at times. According to eyewitness accounts, Chalamet and Jenner briefly left the ceremony for about an hour after the actor became frustrated with being the subject of repeated jokes during the broadcast. The moment fuelled online discussion, with some fans interpreting it as a sign of mounting pressure behind the scenes.

In the aftermath, rumours have circulated that the couple's relationship could be under strain, with some commentators suggesting that the Oscars defeat has intensified scrutiny on their dynamic. The pair, who have been linked since 2023, have often attracted attention for their contrasting public personas: Chalamet as a critically acclaimed actor and Jenner as a global influencer and business mogul.

Staying Together (Publicly) Amidst Break-Up Rumours

Despite the speculation, the couple appeared united later that night. They were seen showing affection at an Oscars afterparty, smiling and posing together, signalling that any tension may not have translated into an immediate rift. However, in celebrity culture, particularly during awards season, public perception can quickly shift, and even fleeting moments can spark widespread narratives.

Read more Timothée Chalamet Urged to Dump Kylie Jenner Following Shocking Oscars Snub: Report Timothée Chalamet Urged to Dump Kylie Jenner Following Shocking Oscars Snub: Report

The pressure is not entirely surprising. Awards campaigns often place intense emotional and professional strain on actors, especially when expectations are high. For Chalamet, who has built a reputation as one of Hollywood's most promising talents, the loss has been viewed by some as a setback in an otherwise steady ascent.

At the same time, Jenner's high-profile presence adds another layer of scrutiny. As one of the most-followed celebrities in the world, she frequently makes her relationships the subject of public fascination and, at times, criticism. The intersection of Hollywood prestige and reality-TV fame has long been a focal point for commentary, with some observers questioning whether the pairing can withstand ongoing public pressure.

Recent sightings of the couple suggest a more complex picture. While they have occasionally been seen apart at events, they have also continued to support each other publicly, including appearances together during major cultural moments like music festivals and award shows.

Timothée Chalamet ve Kylie Jenner, Justin Bieber’ın Coachella setinde görüntülendi:



🔹 İkili, Bieber’ın performansını kalabalığın içinden birlikte izledi.



🔹 Kylie Jenner’ın Justin Bieber’la arkadaşlığı yıllardır biliniyor. pic.twitter.com/BaJreGdtjU — Bee Haber (@beehaber) April 12, 2026

Still, the narrative surrounding them appears to be evolving. In the wake of the Oscars, social media has been flooded with speculation, with some fans questioning whether the relationship can endure the heightened scrutiny that often follows perceived professional setbacks.

For now, neither Chalamet nor Jenner has publicly addressed the rumours. Their silence has only added to the intrigue, leaving fans and commentators to interpret their every appearance, or absence, for clues.

As the post-Oscars conversation continues, one thing remains clear: in the world of celebrity relationships, professional highs and lows rarely exist in isolation. For Chalamet and Jenner, the real test may not be the loss itself, but how they navigate the intense spotlight that follows.