Timothée Chalamet is reportedly pulling back from Kylie Jenner after a former housekeeper filed a lawsuit against the reality star in April, with insiders claiming the actor is 'keeping his distance' as Jenner faces some of the most uncomfortable headlines of her career.

The legal row began on Friday, 17 April, when former employee Angelica Vasquez filed a lawsuit against Jenner, according to court documents cited by TMZ. Vasquez alleges she was treated with hostility and exclusion while working in Jenner's home from September 2024 to August 2025, and claims co workers belittled and humiliated her because of her race, nationality and religious beliefs. Jenner, 28, is named as a defendant alongside Tri Star Services and Maison Family Service.

The lawsuit has not been tested in court and none of the allegations has been proved. At this stage, they remain claims that should be treated cautiously unless and until the evidence is heard.

Pressure on Jenner

Behind the polished social media posts, the lawsuit appears to be putting fresh strain on a relationship that, according to recent reports, has already looked unsettled through much of 2026. A source quoted by In Touch said Jenner is under intense pressure as she tries to process the claims and the potential fallout for her reputation and business interests.

'Kylie is stressed out of her mind right now,' the insider told the outlet. 'She's worried sick that this could do a serious number on her reputation and impact her business in a real bad way. And she's right to be freaked out. The charges are horrific.'

😳 EXCLUSIVE: Kylie Jenner is sued for national origin & religious discrimination by a former housekeeper.



Details: https://t.co/tn5Phby7KR pic.twitter.com/s7IhN49ymg — TMZ (@TMZ) April 21, 2026

According to the same source, Jenner has privately dismissed the case as a cash grab and insists it has no merit. Even so, the insider suggested she is acutely aware that the damage from a lawsuit can begin long before any ruling is made. 'She's also well aware that mud sticks, regardless,' the source said.

No formal public statement from Jenner or her representatives is quoted in the report. Nor, in the material cited, have Tri Star Services or Maison Family Service publicly set out their position. For now, the clearest version of events comes from court filings and anonymous sourcing, which leaves the broader picture unsettled.

Chalamet 'Keeping His Distance'

The legal case has now been folded into a more personal question: what it means for Jenner's relationship with Chalamet. According to In Touch, the fallout from the lawsuit has collided with a difficult spell for the actor, who is said to have been struggling since missing out on an Oscar earlier this year.

'She and Timmy are still together, but it's no secret he's been in a major rut since the Oscar loss,' the source said. One frustration, the insider added, continues to weigh on Jenner. 'It's a real disappointment to her that he hasn't stepped up to the plate and proposed yet.'

Photos of Timothée Chalamet cheering on the Knicks during playoffs are so back 👏🏀 pic.twitter.com/2MYn0s7MBs — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) April 21, 2026

The report portrays the relationship as increasingly uneven. Jenner is said to feel that she supported Chalamet through a disappointing awards season, only to find him retreating as her own problems intensified. According to the source, the Marty Supreme star has been spending more time with friends and creating distance rather than stepping in more fully.

'She supported Timmy during his time of need and now she needs him to return the favor, but instead he's making excuses to hang with his bros and get away from her any chance he gets,' the insider alleged. Chalamet, the source claimed, is 'keeping his distance' rather than leaning into the relationship.

Split Rumours Grow

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Taken together, those claims have inevitably fuelled fresh talk of a split. There is, however, a wide gap between gossip driven speculation and anything approaching confirmation. Neither Jenner nor Chalamet has publicly commented on the state of their relationship in the reporting cited, and there is no official indication of a break up, engagement or major change.

This is the awkward space in which many celebrity relationships end up: anonymous claims, legal filings, public image management and private tensions playing out under relentless scrutiny. The lawsuit could be dismissed, settled or fought all the way through court. The relationship could steady itself, shift course or fall apart.

For now, much of what is being said about both the case and the couple's future remains unverified. Until the courts move forward and the people at the centre of the story speak on the record, any prediction about whether Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner will split is purely speculation.