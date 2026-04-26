The high-profile relationship between Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion and NBA star Klay Thompson has been thrust into a public crisis. Recent social media activity and viral allegations suggest a breach of trust involving a third party from the professional basketball world.

One user on X (formerly Twitter) claimed that Thompson was romantically involved with a female basketball player. The allegation came on the heels of Megan calling out her boyfriend for allegedly not being sure about being monogamous after months of dating. The 'Savage' singer has since ended her romance with the athlete.

Viral Claims Link Klay Thompson to WNBA Star Lexie Brown

Speculation about Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion's relationship intensified after a series of posts on X alleged that Thompson had been unfaithful to the rapper with WNBA player Lexie Brown.

'He was cheating on Meg with Lexie Brown from WNBA. Y'all need to drag her weird a** too,' the X user wrote in a screenshot shared by Red Media.

The netizen claimed that Brown had been sharing her romance with Thompson with her inner circle and that Thompson allegedly told her his relationship with Megan was 'just for social media.' The netizen also noted that both basketball professionals had 'recently started following each other.'

The allegations suggest that Thompson may have dismissed his relationship with the rapper as a strategic partnership rather than a romantic commitment. The claim that Brown shared private messages with her inner circle has added fuel to the fire, as it implies a level of premeditation in the alleged infidelity.

Twitter User Reveals Klay Thompson was cheating on Megan Thee Stallion with basketball player, Lexie Brown.



They said ügly Klay Thompson was telling her that his relationship with Megan was just PR. pic.twitter.com/0y4EIAqtwC — Red Media (@RedMedia_us) April 25, 2026

Netizens Debate the Authenticity of the Relationship Amid Scandal

The fallout from these accusations has divided social media users, with many debating whether the relationship between Thompson and Megan was ever legitimate. Some netizens defended the depth of the union, pointing to significant personal milestones.

One user noted the contradictions of a 'PR stunt' label, stating, 'you took her to your family house, she made y'all thanksgiving food, she brought you a £234,400 ($300,000) watch... all for a "PR STUNT."'

Others remained sceptical, suggesting that the partnership was primarily focused on visibility and financial gain. Several also criticised Thompson amid the cheating allegations.

One called Thompson a 'cloud chaser' while another said Thompson was 'so dumb to fall' if he believed the relationship was fake. 'Meghan and Klay were so much more, real estate, parents and interactions that can't be faked were all involved,' the netizens said.

So in other words 🤡 SHOW made a lot of 💰 off the relationship with Megan Thee Stallion... #CloutChaser Gotta Stay Relevant 🖕🏼 — 🖤💛☮️#StillWithHill💙🦉🦉 (@steelrsfan57) April 25, 2026

So you see this woman with this man’s family, they live together, and you were ok with that and thought it was PR? Some women just choose to be blind. — Kayla Knight (@Kaylalove1023) April 25, 2026

I don’t see how the PR from the relationship would benefit either of them tbh. Meg fans enjoy when she’s single or with a wm …. So I just don’t see what she would have to gain she actually got more ppl harassing her — Rennem Spoons (@o0oTrinaBinao0o) April 25, 2026

She is so dumb & to fall for that line! We all know Meghan and Klay were so much more, real estate, parents and interactions that can’t be faked were all involved. — CowboyCri🤠🎠🐝 (@CriCriCanCan) April 25, 2026

Megan Thee Stallion Accuses Thompson of Monogamy Struggles

The controversy reached a boiling point after Megan Thee Stallion shared a candid Instagram post detailing her now ex-partner's alleged lack of loyalty. In her post, she questioned how he could move from 'playing house' with her family to claiming he did not know if he could be 'monogamous.' Megan Thee Stallion issued a statement confirming that she had already broken up with Thompson.

Read more 'You Don't Know If You Can Be Monogamous?': Megan Thee Stallion Posts Cheating Allegations Story For Boyfriend Klay Thompson 'You Don't Know If You Can Be Monogamous?': Megan Thee Stallion Posts Cheating Allegations Story For Boyfriend Klay Thompson

'I've made the decision to end my relationship with Klay,' she stated. 'Trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there's no real path forward. I'm taking this time to prioritise myself and move ahead with peace and clarity.'

Megan's post follows long-standing rumours regarding Thompson's history with exclusivity. The recurring nature of these cheating accusations has led some to question the athlete's commitment in relationships.

For Megan Thee Stallion, the scandal involves not only her personal heartbreak but the public collapse of a relationship she had supported through significant personal investments.

As the situation develops, neither Thompson nor Brown has issued a formal response to the alleged cheating. The rapper, however, has made her stance clear, indicating that she is now moving on from Thompson, whom she once described as the 'nicest person I've ever met in my life.'