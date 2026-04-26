Klay Thompson Allegedly Cheated on Megan Thee Stallion With WNBA Star Lexie Brown
Allegations of infidelity involving Klay Thompson and WNBA star Lexie Brown sparked discussion after Megan Thee Stallion breakup
The high-profile relationship between Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion and NBA star Klay Thompson has been thrust into a public crisis. Recent social media activity and viral allegations suggest a breach of trust involving a third party from the professional basketball world.
One user on X (formerly Twitter) claimed that Thompson was romantically involved with a female basketball player. The allegation came on the heels of Megan calling out her boyfriend for allegedly not being sure about being monogamous after months of dating. The 'Savage' singer has since ended her romance with the athlete.
Viral Claims Link Klay Thompson to WNBA Star Lexie Brown
Speculation about Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion's relationship intensified after a series of posts on X alleged that Thompson had been unfaithful to the rapper with WNBA player Lexie Brown.
'He was cheating on Meg with Lexie Brown from WNBA. Y'all need to drag her weird a** too,' the X user wrote in a screenshot shared by Red Media.
The netizen claimed that Brown had been sharing her romance with Thompson with her inner circle and that Thompson allegedly told her his relationship with Megan was 'just for social media.' The netizen also noted that both basketball professionals had 'recently started following each other.'
The allegations suggest that Thompson may have dismissed his relationship with the rapper as a strategic partnership rather than a romantic commitment. The claim that Brown shared private messages with her inner circle has added fuel to the fire, as it implies a level of premeditation in the alleged infidelity.
Netizens Debate the Authenticity of the Relationship Amid Scandal
The fallout from these accusations has divided social media users, with many debating whether the relationship between Thompson and Megan was ever legitimate. Some netizens defended the depth of the union, pointing to significant personal milestones.
One user noted the contradictions of a 'PR stunt' label, stating, 'you took her to your family house, she made y'all thanksgiving food, she brought you a £234,400 ($300,000) watch... all for a "PR STUNT."'
Others remained sceptical, suggesting that the partnership was primarily focused on visibility and financial gain. Several also criticised Thompson amid the cheating allegations.
One called Thompson a 'cloud chaser' while another said Thompson was 'so dumb to fall' if he believed the relationship was fake. 'Meghan and Klay were so much more, real estate, parents and interactions that can't be faked were all involved,' the netizens said.
Megan Thee Stallion Accuses Thompson of Monogamy Struggles
The controversy reached a boiling point after Megan Thee Stallion shared a candid Instagram post detailing her now ex-partner's alleged lack of loyalty. In her post, she questioned how he could move from 'playing house' with her family to claiming he did not know if he could be 'monogamous.' Megan Thee Stallion issued a statement confirming that she had already broken up with Thompson.
'I've made the decision to end my relationship with Klay,' she stated. 'Trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there's no real path forward. I'm taking this time to prioritise myself and move ahead with peace and clarity.'
Megan's post follows long-standing rumours regarding Thompson's history with exclusivity. The recurring nature of these cheating accusations has led some to question the athlete's commitment in relationships.
For Megan Thee Stallion, the scandal involves not only her personal heartbreak but the public collapse of a relationship she had supported through significant personal investments.
As the situation develops, neither Thompson nor Brown has issued a formal response to the alleged cheating. The rapper, however, has made her stance clear, indicating that she is now moving on from Thompson, whom she once described as the 'nicest person I've ever met in my life.'
© Copyright IBTimes 2025. All rights reserved.
- Recommended For You