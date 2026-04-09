Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney kept their distance at the Euphoria season 3 premiere in Los Angeles on Tuesday 7 April, prompting a body language expert to claim the two stars 'refuse to accept the other's existence' on the red carpet.

Rumours of friction between Zendaya, 29, and Sydney Sweeney, 28, have been circulating around the Euphoria set for months, fuelled by anonymous sources and social media speculation rather than any on-the-record comment from either woman.

The season 3 launch was billed as a chance to see the ensemble reunited in public. Instead, it has handed sceptics more ammunition, with the pair not posing together once and their interactions examined frame by frame.

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Zendaya And Sydney Sweeney Keep Their Distance

The latest scrutiny comes via body language expert Inbaal Honigman, who analysed footage from the Los Angeles event in comments given on behalf of Casino.ca. Honigman draws a contrast between Zendaya's general demeanour around the rest of the cast and the atmosphere when Sydney is nearby.

In most clips, she suggested, Zendaya shows what she described as 'hyperactive, excited body language', likening the tone to a 'toddler excitedly catching up with friends'. Her arms move freely, her posture is open, and she appears relaxed as she chats and laughs with other co-stars.

Zendaya ignores Sydney Sweeney at the Euphoria s3 premiere pic.twitter.com/cd4xPjHH0J — POP SLOP (@PopSlop_) April 8, 2026

That energy, Honigman argued, changes when the Euphoria star comes into her orbit. Describing one moment when the women briefly move into each other's eyeline, she said: 'When her body is facing Sydney Sweeney, Zendaya intentionally turns her head away, left, then right, in a clear effort to avoid eye contact.'

According to the expert, Sydney mirrors the behaviour. 'She briefly looks toward Zendaya, then quickly whips her head away to avoid eye contact.' They do not speak. They do not share a frame.

'Refuse To Accept The Other's Existence'

Honigman does not soften her interpretation of the apparent froideur. In her view, the lack of even performative politeness suggests a serious breakdown in relations.

'The fact that the two stars can't stand to even look at each other or pretend to be cordial, may indicate that their friendship has gone past the point of no return,' she said. In one of her more pointed lines, she added: 'There's no stronger diss than pretending someone doesn't exist at all. This avoidance is more powerful than any demonstrative dislike, more than snarling, shouting or hitting. The avoidance says that they refuse to accept the other's existence.'

Zendaya stuns as she leaves the Season 3 premiere of ‘EUPHORIA’



(via @GoldDerby) pic.twitter.com/jKRfX5YPFx — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) April 8, 2026

Honigman also claims the near run-in affects Zendaya's mood in the aftermath. In photos taken later on the carpet, the Emmy winner's poses look 'tense and slightly uptight', she said, arguing that when Zendaya smiles for photographers, 'her mouth appears tight, with lips pressed together, an expression that reveals a nervous mindset'.

Body language analysis is subjective, and Honigman is offering interpretation rather than verified fact. However, for fans already primed to look for tension, her comments are likely to reinforce the narrative rather than challenge it.

Sydney Sweeney's 'Self‑Soothing' Fidgeting

If Zendaya appears on edge, Honigman suggests Sydney is also showing signs of discomfort. The expert points to footage of the Euphoria and Anyone But You star adjusting and picking at the hem of her dress while standing alone, away from other cast members.

Sydney Sweeney arrives at the 'Euphoria' Season 3 premiere. pic.twitter.com/5yGDj3mbGv — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 8, 2026

The repeated motion, she argued, looks like 'self-soothing behaviour', the physical manifestation of a person trying to manage internal unease. 'Sydney has clear anxiety when alone on the red carpet,' Honigman said.

Sweeney did pose with others, including on-screen sister Maude Apatow, 28, which highlights the absence of any Zendaya pairing.

Speculation Swirls Over Alleged Rift

Neither Zendaya nor Sydney Sweeney has publicly addressed the feud talk, and there is no official confirmation of any fall-out. In the absence of direct comment, various unverified theories have circulated online.

Some speculation has focused on politics, noting that Sweeney is reportedly a registered Republican and suggesting ideological tension with Zendaya's more visibly progressive image. There is no direct evidence in this latest reporting to support that theory.

Another explanation was reported by an unnamed insider quoted by The Sun. That source claimed the rift stemmed from Sydney's supposed crush on Zendaya's long-term partner, Tom Holland, 29.

'It was an open secret that Sydney had the hots for Tom and was flirty with him when he would come to set,' the insider alleged, adding: 'That did not go down well with Zendaya. They have not really hung out socially since then.' Those claims are unverified, and none of those involved has commented on them.

What is on the record is that two of television's most in-demand stars attended the same high-profile premiere without a single public interaction, in what appeared to be studied avoidance. Whether that reflects a genuine feud or simply a decision not to perform friendship for the cameras remains unclear. For now, the body language is being scrutinised, and neither actor has offered any public statement to counter the speculation.