A resurfaced claim involving Tom Holland has reignited speculation that tensions between Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney may run deeper than previously thought.

The alleged rift between the two 'Euphoria' stars has been circulating for years, but recent online discourse has brought it back into sharp focus. A widely shared report, citing anonymous insiders, suggests that Holland's presence on set may have contributed to the strain — an angle that has intensified fan scrutiny and debate.

Awkward 'Euphoria' Moment Sparks Renewed Scrutiny

While neither actress has publicly confirmed any feud, a combination of on-screen moments, insider claims, and social media speculation has created a narrative that continues to gain traction.

The latest wave of speculation follows clips from the 'Euphoria' season three premiere, where fans believe Zendaya appeared to avoid interacting with Sydney Sweeney. Observers noted that she greeted several cast members, including Jacob Elordi, while seemingly bypassing Sweeney.

Though such moments can easily be misinterpreted, the footage has fuelled existing narratives about a lack of closeness between the two actresses. Since joining the HBO series in 2019, both have maintained professional collaboration but have rarely been seen together outside official settings.

Insider Claims Point to Tom Holland as a Factor

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Adding a new dimension to the story, anonymous sources cited in reports claim that Tom Holland may have been a contributing factor in the alleged feud. According to one insider, Sweeney was 'super flirty' with Holland during his visits to the Euphoria set.

'Euphoria bosses are all too aware that the pair do not get on. There were tensions way back,' the source claimed. 'It was an open secret that Sydney had the hots for Tom and was flirty with him when he would come to set.'

The source further alleged that this dynamic 'did not go down well' with Zendaya, who has been in a long-term relationship with Holland. Such claims remain unverified, however. Despite that, these claims have significantly shaped the current narrative, placing Holland at the centre of the alleged tension.

Social Media 'Evidence' Adds Fuel to the Fire

The speculation intensified further when an alleged screenshot resurfaced online, appearing to show Sydney Sweeney liking a tweet about Tom Holland in 2021. The tweet reportedly read: 'Okay, but Tom Holland is SO DAMN FINE.'

Salvo no meu celular, eu só tenho esse de 2021, mas tem mais se vc pesquisar Sydney Sweeney Tom Holland tweets no Google e tbm tem ela fazendo uma piadinha em tom de flerte sobre o homem aranha salvar o dia no set pic.twitter.com/oXHOMNegYN — Ella ☥ (@donyaleslove) April 8, 2026

The authenticity of this 'evidence' remains unclear. Since likes on X (formerly Twitter) are no longer publicly visible, there is no way to independently verify whether Sweeney interacted with the post. Despite this uncertainty, the screenshot has circulated widely, reinforcing the theory among fans that there may have been an underlying personal dynamic influencing the actresses' relationship.

Silence from All Parties Leaves Room for Interpretation

Neither Zendaya nor Sydney Sweeney has publicly addressed the rumours surrounding their alleged feud. Tom Holland has not commented on the claims linking him to any on-set tensions.

This silence has created a vacuum that online communities have eagerly filled with speculation. Alternative explanations for the perceived distance between Zendaya and Sweeney continue to circulate — including differences in personality, career focus, or scheduling — though none have been confirmed by either party.

Neither Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, nor Tom Holland has responded to the claims. And until any of the parties choose to address the rumours directly, the alleged feud—and Holland's purported role in it—will likely remain a subject of ongoing debate.