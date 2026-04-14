Meghan Markle has been making public appearances in recent weeks, and criticisms surrounding her have been inevitable. Two body language experts analysed her separate outings, and both have something negative to say about Prince Harry's wife.

Markle and Prince Harry are in Australia this week for a charity visit and some business engagements, but criticisms surrounded their trip. Some netizens are questioning why the couple acted as though they were on a royal tour when they are no longer considered working royals.

Meghan Markle 'Needy' Toward Prince Harry

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan, warmly and enthusiasticly welcomed to Melbourne , Australia. pic.twitter.com/BMmexCp2du — Majesty Sussex Report (@MajestySussex) April 14, 2026

While speaking with Express, body language expert Judi James analysed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's photos as the couple stepped out of their private vehicle. Initial snaps show Markle grabbing Prince Harry's arm as the latter waved to reporters and onlookers. The grip of Markle's hand on her husband's shoulder appears to be very strong. According to James, this suggests a certain level of neediness from the mother of two.

'Harry's splayed chest and long-reach wave here suggest he's at peak confidence and peak levels of delight here. Meghan's wide smile appears to match the delight signals, but her hand-holding and bicep clasp give a slightly needier signal of firm attachment as though she's keen to retain his attention,' she said.

Why the Sussexes Are in Australia

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in Australia to attend a series of engagements. Markle will headline 'Her Best Life' podcast's girls' weekend retreat in Sydney. Prince Harry, on the other hand, will serve as a keynote speaker on workplace mental health at the InterEdge Psychosocial Safety Summit in Melbourne.

Read more Inside Meghan Markle's Alleged Aussie Tour Demands—From Banning Prince Harry's Exes to a Strict Curfew Inside Meghan Markle's Alleged Aussie Tour Demands—From Banning Prince Harry's Exes to a Strict Curfew

Prince Harry and Markle's recent visit to Australia marked their first in eight years. The couple took part in a 16-day royal tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga, and New Zealand in 2018. At the time, the couple was well-received by royal fans on all their stops, making the royal tour a success.

Sussexes Attend Netflix Head's Event

Prince Harry and Markle were photographed at a private gathering hosted by Ted Sarandos, co-CEO of Netflix. The outing came in the heels of rumours that the Sussexes had a falling out with Sarandos, so their partnership with the streaming platform wasn't renewed.

Meghan sure loves the CENTER. pic.twitter.com/8cI4Y1LOUG — That 1 (@that_1) April 12, 2026

Body language expert Inbaal Honigman looked at the Sussexes photo with Sarandos and his wife, Nicole Avant, and said that it's evident the couples share a tight bond with each other. However, the expert also claimed that Markle's smile seemed exaggerated in the photo. The expression on Markle's face appeared 'excessive to the point of insincerity.'

'She often displays quite dramatic reactions to everyday situations, so the laughter itself could be just good-natured, for a person like Markle who uses expansive body language on the regular,' Honigman said.

Honigman also pointed out how Markle turned her body toward Sarandos and his wife and not so much towards her husband. The body language expert claimed that this is a very telling move. After all, it appeared as though the 'Suits' alum was more focused on her professional relationships rather than her relationship with Prince Harry.