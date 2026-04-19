US lawmakers and a former FBI counter‑intelligence chief are warning that a cluster of unexplained deaths and disappearances involving high‑level American scientists working on sensitive national security projects since mid‑2024 may not be coincidence at all.

For context, at least nine scientists and defence‑linked specialists have died or vanished in circumstances that remain only partially explained, according to obituaries, local reports and accounts relayed to The National Enquirer. Several were tied to NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL), elite universities or classified Air Force programmes. None of the underlying investigations has publicly established any link between the cases, and there is currently no confirmed evidence of a wider plot, so any broader interpretation should be treated with caution.

The first name on the list is NASA researcher Frank Maiwald, who died on 4 July 2024 at the age of 61 after a quarter of a century at JPL in California. The German‑born scientist was reportedly working on advanced satellite technology designed to scan entire planets and search for signs of extraterrestrial life. His obituary did not list a cause of death and, according to sources quoted by the Enquirer, no autopsy was carried out. NASA has not publicly commented on his passing.

A series of mysterious deaths and disappearances of scientists is being discussed in the United States



According to various reports, around 11 specialists are involved — linked to nuclear, military, and space projects, as well as UFO research.



Among them are NASA employees,… pic.twitter.com/JX7MjNjSR5 — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 19, 2026

Less than ten months later, attention shifted to Los Alamos, the New Mexico community dominated by the national laboratory that designed the first atomic bomb and still works on nuclear weapons. Former LANL technician Anthony Chavez, 79, went out for a walk near his home and never returned, local authorities said. His disappearance, which remains unsolved, is being treated as a missing‑person case rather than foul play, but relatives have voiced concern over the lack of leads.

Soon afterwards, JPL was again drawn into the story. In the Angeles National Forest outside Los Angeles, materials scientist and JPL group director Monica Reza disappeared while hiking with friends. She was said to have been working on a potentially 'revolutionary' metal for missiles and rocket engines. Despite search‑and‑rescue efforts reported at the time, she has not been located.

🚨BREAKING: 11 Scientists & Experts Tied to NASA, Los Alamos, Nuclear & Space Programs: Dead or Missing (2022–2026)

• Amy Eskridge (exotic propulsion) – June 11, 2022: DEAD



• Michael David Hicks (NASA JPL) – July 30, 2023: DEAD



• Frank Maiwald (NASA JPL) – July 4, 2024:… pic.twitter.com/Mwe89ujrqn — Dear Patriot (@Dear_Patriot) April 17, 2026

Four days after Reza vanished, 53‑year‑old Los Alamos staffer Melissa Casias disappeared under circumstances that investigators and family members have struggled to make sense of. Casias had dropped her husband at work at LANL and opted, unusually, to work from home. Later, cameras captured her miles from her house, walking alone without her wallet, phone or keys, mirroring details from Chavez's disappearance. Her work and personal phones were later found inside the home, wiped and reset to factory settings, according to those close to the case.

Frank Maiwald — died Jul 2024, no autopsy

Carl Grillmair — shot Feb 2026 Michael Hicks — died Jul 2023, cause hidden

Monica Reza — vanished Jun 2025

Melissa Casias — vanished Jun 2025

Anthony Chavez — vanished May 2025

William McCasland — vanished Feb 2026



These deaths… pic.twitter.com/RQuYrOmP9O — David 'JoelKatz' Schwartz BP (@Schwartz_Cose) April 8, 2026

Read more Full List of 10 US Nuclear Scientists Who Have Mysteriously Vanished or Died Since 2023 as White House Launches Probe Full List of 10 US Nuclear Scientists Who Have Mysteriously Vanished or Died Since 2023 as White House Launches Probe

Scientists Working On Nuclear And Space Projects Draw Scrutiny

The list of affected scientists widened in December 2024 with the killing of Massachusetts Institute of Technology nuclear physicist Nuno Loureiro. Loureiro was shot dead in his home by Claudio Manuel Neves Valente, who days earlier had carried out a mass shooting at Brown University. The two men had known each other as students in Portugal. At the time of his death, Loureiro was described by colleagues as being on the cusp of breakthroughs in nuclear fusion that might have transformed the global energy landscape.

On 13 December, pharmaceutical researcher Jason Thomas, 45, was reported missing in Massachusetts. Thomas, who worked for Novartis on experimental cancer treatments, was later found dead when his body was pulled from a lake in Wakefield in March. Local police have not publicly detailed how he ended up in the water or released a final determination on his manner of death.

PETER DOOCY: “There are now 10 American scientists who have either gone missing or died since mid 2024. They all reportedly had access to classified nuclear or aerospace material. Is anybody investigating this to see if these things are connected?”



KAROLINE LEAVITT: “I’ve seen… pic.twitter.com/CCqhmwQx7D — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 15, 2026

In California, astrophysicist Carl Grillmair, a 67‑year‑old California Institute of Technology researcher, was shot dead on his front porch on 16 February this year. A suspect was later charged with carjacking in the area. Grillmair had been working with NASA and JPL on infrared telescopes used to track asteroids, satellites and hypersonic missiles, placing his work squarely within the realm of strategic surveillance.

National Security Fears As Elite Scientists Die Or Vanish

The concerns over national security scientists deepened on 27 February with the disappearance of retired Air Force General William Neil McCasland on a hiking trail near Albuquerque, New Mexico. McCasland, 68, held a doctorate in astronautical engineering from MIT and had led some of the US Air Force's most sensitive research efforts. He once commanded the Air Force Research Laboratory and Wright‑Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio, long associated with Project Blue Book, the Cold War‑era programme that examined UFO sightings.

NASA scientist Frank Maiwald reportedly died in Los Angeles on July 4, 2024, at age 61. His cause of death was never made public, and officials confirmed no autopsy was performed.



Just 13 months earlier, in June 2023, Maiwald had led breakthrough research that could help future… pic.twitter.com/Vt7Yu8ruZX — 🅽🅴🆁🅳🆈 (@Nerdy_Addict) April 1, 2026

McCasland also worked with the Office of Special Projects, a low‑profile unit tasked with securing and protecting advanced aerospace technologies. UFO researchers have long speculated that wreckage from the 1947 Roswell incident was taken to Wright‑Patterson for analysis and possible reverse engineering. There is no public evidence that McCasland had direct involvement in any such project, but his background has naturally fuelled speculation among those already inclined to see a pattern in the recent cases.

Another name repeatedly cited is that of Michael David Hicks, a 59‑year‑old research scientist at JPL from 1998 to 2022 who was closely involved in NASA's DART mission, a real‑world test of whether a spacecraft could nudge a potentially hazardous asteroid away from Earth. Hicks died in 2023 and, as with Maiwald, his cause of death has not been made public.

🚨 Fox News, exposes that several high-profile scientists and top-secret military officials have recently gone missing or been found dead.



Carl Grillmair, Frank Maiwald, Monica Reza, William Neil McCasland, Melissa Casias, Anthony Chavez pic.twitter.com/VSW2BhViUf — Wade (@Straighthaulin4) April 3, 2026

Former FBI Assistant Director Chris Swecker told the Enquirer that the concentration of deaths and disappearances among scientists with access to strategically valuable research carries what he sees as the 'hallmarks' of a foreign intelligence operation. 'That's where you start,' he advised, arguing that investigators should at least consider whether hostile states might be targeting US brainpower as fiercely as they target its weapons systems.

Republican congressman Tim Burchett of Tennessee has also raised the alarm, saying scientists are dying and vanishing under 'suspicious circumstances' and urging colleagues and federal agencies not to simply shrug off the pattern. 'I think we ought to be paying attention to it,' he said.

For now, law enforcement agencies have not announced any link between the separate cases, and much of what ties them together remains circumstantial. Without clear forensic evidence, intercepts or credible whistleblowers, the theory of a coordinated campaign against America's scientific elite remains just that: an unproven theory that many experts would argue should be treated, at least for now, with a healthy pinch of salt.