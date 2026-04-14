A Michigan woman who had gone missing in the Bahamas previously detailed her marital problems with the man who could potentially be charged in her disappearance. Recent reports revealed that Lynette Hooker sent detailed text messages to her friend, Marnee Stevenson, informing her of some issues in her marriage.

Hooker's husband, Brian Hooker, remains in custody in the Bahamas as authorities try to find answers before they can either charge him or release him. Previous reports revealed that Brian denied any wrongdoing in his wife's missing persons case.

Marital Problems Exposed

According to CBS News, Lynette told her friend via a series of text messages that her marriage to Brian was over. She also told her friend that she would not go back. Lynette's friend asked her if a reconciliation between the couple was possible, and she said no. The couple reportedly got back together one month later.

It is unclear how many times the on-again-off-again couple ended their relationship since the text messages were sent in 2024. What is known is that Lynette and Brian were back together at the time of the incident.

Lynette Hooker's Daughter Raises Questions in Mom's Disappearance

Lynette's daughter opened up about her mom's relationship with her stepfather and said that there had been problems in their marriage for years. She has doubts about Brian's version of events, in which he alleged that what happened to Lynette was an accident. Lynette's daughter, Karli Aylesworth, believes her stepfather had something to do with her mom's disappearance.

Aylesworth hopes that what really happened was an accident. However, she is not discounting the possibility that the couple got into a heated argument, and that the fight resulted in her stepfather doing something he could no longer undo.

Brian's attorney, Terrel Butler, denied Aylesworth's allegations on his client's behalf. 'Mr. Hooker categorically and unequivocally denies any wrongdoing, and in particular the allegations recently made by Karli Aylesworth. He has been cooperating with the relevant authorities as part of an ongoing investigation,' he said.

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Brian Hooker's Version of Events Questioned

Before his arrest, Brian told authorities that his wife fell overboard from their 8-foot dinghy near Elbow Cay. Brian claimed that strong winds and currents made it impossible for him to locate her. Lynette had the boat keys on her when she fell, causing the engine to shut off, according to People. However, sources noted that Lynette was an experienced sailor who would have known how to keep herself safe.

Brian later shared detailed maps with friends showing what he believed happened to his wife, images those friends subsequently provided to CBS News. However, some online observers noted that the level of detail in his account raised questions about why he was unable to locate her.

Brian Hooker had his cell phone on him he stated on his recording. He said that he tried to use the flashlight on it to alert a passing by boat. — Simplymeme (@Simply_meme_) April 13, 2026

Brian penned a public tribute to Lynette following the incident. 'I am heartbroken over the recent boat accident in unpredictable seas and high winds that caused my beloved Lynette to fall from our small dinghy near Elbow Cay in the Bahamas. Despite desperate attempts to reach her, the winds and currents drove us further apart. We continue to search for her, and that is my sole focus...,' he wrote.

Brian Hooker remains in custody in the Bahamas. No charges have been filed. Lynette Hooker has not been found. The investigation is ongoing.