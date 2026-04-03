US lawmakers, led by Republican Representative Anna Paulina Luna, have demanded that the Pentagon surrender 46 classified videos of unidentified anomalous phenomena, including footage of 'Tic Tac' shaped objects, by April 14. The order targets Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and comes amid warnings that these mysterious craft buzzing military airspace threaten national security.

This showdown builds on President Donald Trump's executive order issued on 19 February, which directed federal agencies to unearth and release government files on UFOs, extraterrestrial life, and related enigmas. Trump's move followed years of pilot sightings and leaked clips, like the infamous 2004 'Tic Tac' encounter off California where Navy jets chased a white, pill shaped object defying physics. No wings, no exhaust, instantaneous acceleration to hypersonic speeds.

Luna's task force, probing federal secrecy since a key September 2025 hearing, heard whistleblowers claim the All domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) hoards high definition evidence while stonewalling Congress.

Pentagon's Tic Tac Files Spark Security Alarm

Read more Tulsi Gabbard on UAPs and UFOs Transparency: Ready to Declassify Unexplained Sightings Data Tulsi Gabbard on UAPs and UFOs Transparency: Ready to Declassify Unexplained Sightings Data

Luna didn't mince words in her 31 March letter to Hegseth. 'The lack of disclosure regarding the very real threat posed by UAPs in and around US restricted airspace is concerning,' she wrote, adding that these intrusions jeopardise troop safety and military readiness.

Among the 46 clips demanded are jaw droppers: a 2023 Air National Guard F 16 downing a UAP over Lake Huron with an AIM 9X missile; multiple spherical objects diving in and out of water near a US submarine on 25 March 2022; a 'massive disc'. The spherical UAP over Afghanistan clouds on 23 November 2020, leaked by journalists Jeremy Corbell and George Knapp.

Then there's the 'Tic Tac IR hot' duo from a US Coast Guard C 144 on 24 April 2024, echoing the original Navy footage where pilots gasped as radar locked objects vanished.

🚨 Rep Anna Luna has sent a letter to Secretary of War Pete Hegseth requesting the declassification of 46 specific UFO videos pic.twitter.com/nBf87amcyS — Red Panda Koala (@RedPandaKoala) April 1, 2026

Cigar shaped orbs over Iran on 26 August 2022, Syrian accelerations in 2021, Persian Gulf swarms tracked by MQ 9 drones in 2020. The list reads like a catalogue of aerial insolence, with objects pulsing, erratically manoeuvring, forming up near war zones and bases.

One pilot's feed from Eglin AFB in 2023 shows fifth gen fighters tailing unknowns; another catches 'Voodoo 4X (Cranberry)' lurking. It's not just spectacle. Lawmakers argue patterns near Columbus airport or Kazakhstan runways signal probing by rivals, or worse.

Hegseth, on his 'Arsenal of Freedom' tour, owned the absurdity. 'I did not have that on my bingo card at all,' he quipped about hunting 'little green men', vowing full compliance with Trump's order. Pressed on aliens, he dodged: 'We'll see. I get to do the review and find out along with all of you.'

Yet AARO's track record draws fire. Task force members call their responses 'less than adequate', especially post whistleblower testimony.

Tic Tac Legacy Fuels UFO Transparency Push

Sceptics might dismiss this as tabloid fodder, but the footage isn't fringe fantasy. The 2004 Tic Tac incident, confirmed by Pentagon release in 2020, featured objects outpacing F/A 18s, dropping from 80,000 feet to sea level in seconds. Physics be damned capabilities no known drone matches.

Fast forward to now, and Luna's list spotlights echoes: those IR hot Tic Tacs from 2024, sphericals mimicking the originals' tic tac profile. Over East China Sea, Gulf of Arabia, even Kabul in 2017. These aren't weather balloons.

The stakes feel higher under Trump 2.0. His Truth Social post promised to crack the vault on 'highly complex, but extremely interesting' matters, tasking Hegseth directly.

Whistleblowers allege cover ups deeper than Roswell lore, with AARO dismissing incursions as 'clutter' while pilots dodge orbs mid flight. Luna's April 14 drop dead date, just days away as of yesterday, could expose whether these are Chinese spies, Russian hypersonics, or something that makes stealth jets look pedestrian.

One clip stands out: 'USAF ANG F 16C (AESIR11) shoots down UAP over Lake Huron' on 12 February 2023. If verified, it's the first admitted takedown. Debris analysis pending, origins unknown.

Near submarine USOs (unidentified submerged objects) on 'Cactus 1X' hint at ocean lairs. Persian Gulf 'Hackney' series from 2020 shows duos zipping at 2135Z, hi res locked by MQ 9s. Greed, Mad Dog, Toxic 6. Callsigns evoke a hunter's logbook, not sci fi.

Hegseth's Pentagon has until Tuesday. Deliver, and we might see unredacted proof of sky intruders flouting no fly zones. Stall, and conspiracy mills grind on, painting brass as galactic gatekeepers. Either way, the Tic Tacs are back in the crosshairs. And this time, Congress holds the trigger.