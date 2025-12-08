In a twist that reads like a high-concept Hollywood drama, a remarkable alliance has formed around actress Ana de Armas following her split from Tom Cruise. The 37-year-old star of Blade Runner 2049 and Knives Out is reportedly receiving an outpouring of personal support from none other than Cruise's two most famous ex-wives: Australian Oscar-winner Nicole Kidman, 58, and actress Katie Holmes, 46.

The unusual coalition comes after de Armas reportedly brought her nine-month romance with the Top Gun flyboy, 63, to an abrupt halt in October. Sources reveal the split came at a particularly sensitive time, right after insiders suggested the actor was poised to propose. To be 'kicked to the curb' by the Cuban actress, as sources claim, has allegedly left the Hollywood legend 'livid.'

However, the real shockwave rippling through Tinseltown is not the break-up itself, but the unprecedented show of solidarity from the women who know exactly what it means to be linked to the intensely private superstar.

Why Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes Are Backing Ana de Armas

The gesture of support from Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes to a woman 26 years Cruise's junior is deeply symbolic. While de Armas has had plenty of encouragement since ending her relationship, the assistance from Cruise's past loves came as a total surprise.

An insider claimed that the nature of their support is deeply understood by de Armas. 'Ana's had an outpouring of support from people since the split, but what's really come as a shock to her is that both Nicole and Katie are in her corner,' the source revealed.

The common history with the Mission: Impossible daredevil provides a clear, shared context for the gesture. 'It's no secret they've both been through the wringer with Tom, so, of course, they know exactly what she's gone through.'

Despite the shock of the unexpected alliance, the Ballerina actress is deeply moved. The insider added that de Armas 'never expected to be getting their support. She's told friends she feels honoured to even be on their radar.'

The logistics of the support are themselves the stuff of Hollywood legend. The communication from the Australian star to de Armas, who first sparked dating rumours with the actor in February, was conducted indirectly through a mutual A-list acquaintance.

An insider added that 'Nicole sent word through Reese Witherspoon, who's friendly with Ana, to let her know she's there if she ever wants to talk. Katie is apparently on her side, as well.'

Tom Cruise's Unwanted Reputation as 'Hollywood's Most Undatable Hunk'

The protective instinct shown by Kidman and Holmes is not a complete surprise. Insiders suggest that both women are able to see their own past struggles in the situation faced by the younger actress.

'No doubt they see a lot of their younger selves in her and want to help her through this tough situation,' the source added.

The insider implies that de Armas has avoided becoming another casualty in what Tinseltown sources now call an unwanted streak.

Cruise has reportedly earned the reputation of being 'one of Hollywood's most undatable hunks', a moniker born from a pattern of high-profile, short-lived romantic connections.

His relationship history is certainly fraught: his first marriage to Mimi Rogers ended in 1990 after less than three years. He divorced Nicole Kidman in 2001 after a decade, and his union with Katie Holmes concluded abruptly in 2012, six years after they wed.

In the time since, sources revealed that his attempts to woo singer Shakira failed miserably, and his alleged whirlwind affair with Russian socialite Elsina Khayrova also 'petered out in 2024.'

While Ana de Armas is said to be 'very touched' by the gesture, the question of whether she will accept the olive branch extended by her predecessor remains unanswered.

'Whether Ana will actually follow up and connect remains to be seen,' the source concluded, leaving Hollywood to wonder if this extraordinary alliance will remain a quiet gesture or bloom into a full-fledged circle of support.