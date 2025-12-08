Actor and director Justin Baldoni, 41, is facing renewed scrutiny after court filings revealed he told actress Blake Lively that he was circumcised during a visit to her New York City apartment in December 2022.

The disclosure, which Lively, 38, had not requested, resurfaced during an October 2025 deposition connected to her ongoing legal dispute with Baldoni over their work on the film adaptation of 'It Ends With Us'.

The exchange has sparked debate about professionalism, workplace boundaries, and whether the remark, later labelled 'creepy enough' by Lively's lawyer, crosses a legal or ethical line.

Lively's lawyer, Michael J Gottlieb, pushed Baldoni to discuss the issues of whether he had revealed any personal information about his genitals.

Baldoni admitted: 'Yes.' On inquiring whether Lively had requested the information directly, he answered: 'No, not directly.'

The 'Creepy Enough' Remark

It became even more controversial after Gottlieb said the disclosure was creepy enough to warrant concern. According to FandomWire, commentators asked whether the comment constituted harassment, with Baldoni defending it as informal and not meant to hurt anyone.

The term 'creepy enough' has since become common in the media, and Baldoni's comment is perceived as a lack of propriety in a professional relationship.

Who Was Present?

The court filings showed that the conversation occurred in the presence of others. To prove that when he told this, Ryan Reynolds, the husband of Lively, and two nannies were present, Baldoni brought up the fact to prove his claim. Yahoo Entertainment verified that Baldoni admitted the revelation occurred in a family setting, which made it even harder to view the interaction.

Legal Context

Deposition is included in the state of the lawsuit initiated by Blake Lively against Baldoni regarding their work on the film adaptation of It Ends With Us.

According to Lawyer Monthly, Baldoni's testimony is now under scrutiny in deciding whether the case will go to the jury in March 2026.

Law experts believe the comment might not have passed the test for harassment under the law. However, it still raises questions about professionalism and workplace interaction boundaries.

Public Reaction

The uncovering has elicited a heated discussion on the Internet. Fans came to Baldoni's defence, arguing that it was a clumsy remark, not a malicious one. Others condemned him, saying he had crossed the line, particularly given that Lively was pregnant at the time.

Users of social media gave the phrase 'creepy enough' prominence and turned it into a shortcut for disapproving of Baldoni's actions. The story has also sparked debate once again about gender relations in Hollywood and the need to uphold professionalism.

Risks and Trade-Offs

In Baldoni's case, his reputation as a family-friendly actor and director will suffer due to the perception of impropriety.

For Lively, it puts pressure on her legal battle and publicity during a high-profile project.

The case shows that personal remarks can escalate into legal confrontations that set the standards of behaviour.

Wider Implications for Hollywood

The controversy reflects deeper industry tensions. Small moments, even casual remarks, are increasingly scrutinised amid shifting cultural expectations. Misjudged comments can evolve into legal disputes, affect reputations, and shape industry norms.

For Baldoni, the incident risks damaging his image as a family-oriented actor-director. For Lively, it adds pressure to an already public legal battle. For Hollywood as a whole, the case underscores the importance of maintaining clear professional boundaries.

Conclusion

The details of the situation, including the comment Justin Baldoni made to Blake Lively during the circumcision process, which were leaked to the court, highlight the ambiguity of professional boundaries, the legal investigation, and the audience's perception. Although Baldoni claims the disclosure was unintended, Lively's lawyer portrayed it as creepy enough to be a significant issue.

As the lawsuit proceeds to trial, the incident is a lesson for other workers about the effects of personal comments in the workplace.